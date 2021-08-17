The 2021 PGA Tour Season Was the Year of the Playoff

Listen to hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell break down Kevin Kisner's win at the Wyndham Championship in the PGA Tour's regular-season finale.

The end of the PGA Tour regular season confirmed that this was the year of the playoff as six players played two more holes to see who would win the Wyndham Championship. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell break down Kevin Kisner's win, and the biggest winner of the week. Listen right here:

Here's more from this week's episode:

Over on the Korn Ferry Tour, past guests Dylan Wy and Taylor Montgomery finished up the sason that started before COVID did, and while one got great news, another still has some work to do in the playoffs.

Next the PGA Tour gets to start the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and that means Lady Liberty for the Northern Trust Open.

In Tuned In, Alex and Michael share some music-inspired films that include music festivals and mega stars.

A couple weeks ago Alex traveled to the campus of the First Tee of Greater Austin, and got a chance to chat with executive director Jennifer MacCurrach. Jennifer shares the history of Austin's First Tee chapter, and the importance of foot golf.

The NFL continues to roll in the preseason, while the Cowboys owner adds a little something extra to his McGriddles. But it's the food at SoFi stadium that has everyone up in arms.

And Alex can't do anything other than praise the success of MLB's Field of Dreams" game in Iowa.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Michael is not anywhere near as happy as Alex is that Pumpkin Spice season has finally arrived.