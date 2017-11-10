Maple Grove High School in Minnesota pulled off one of the most improbable comebacks you’ll ever see on Thursday. The Crimson trailed 27–10 with 59 seconds to play in the Class 6A state quarterfinals against St. Michael-Albertville—and won.

The comeback started when Curtis Haugen found Joe Raymon for a 30-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left. One the first play after a successful onside kick, it was Haugen to Raymon again—this time for 49 yards. That made it 27–22. Then there was another successful onside kick and another hookup from Haugen to Raymon that​ set Maple Grove up at the 1. Evan Hull waltzed in for the go-ahead score with just four seconds to play.

“Just like we drew it up,” Lombardi told his players after the game, according to the Star-Tribune. “It just shows as bad as things might seem for you, you can never give up. You have to keep playing and hope things fall in your favor.”