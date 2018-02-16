Basketball player Maddy Wilford survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday but doctors are still fighting to save her life.

Wilford, a junior on the Eagles basketball team, was shot numerous times during the rampage at her school. Her mother said in a Facebook post that doctors can’t be certain exactly how many times she was shot.

The bullets “went through her back, crushing her ribs, piercing her right lung and exiting her stomach,” Maddy’s mother, Missy Wilford wrote. “Several went through the shoulder and traveled the length of her right arm before exiting.”

Basketball coach Marilyn Rule wrote on Facebook that Wilford is “fighting for her life” and was scheduled to undergo a third surgery on Friday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Wilford and has raised over $37,000.

Seventeen people were killed when confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at the school on Wednesday.

The Stoneman Douglas girl’s basketball team was scheduled to play a playoff game on Thursday. ​