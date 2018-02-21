Maine HS Hoops Team Wears 'Fight Like Maddy' Shirts Honoring Wounded Stoneman Douglas Player

Maddy Wilford is recovering after being shot multiple times in the Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy. 

By Chris Chavez
February 21, 2018

Skowhegan Area High School in Maine took the court on Wednesday afternoon during warmups shirts that featured No. 20 to honor Maddy Wilford, a high school basketball player who was injured during the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, according to CentralMaine.com.

Wilford was the captain of the Stoneman Douglas girl's basketball team. She was shot several times but is now recovering at Broward Health North Medical Center in Deerfield Beach, Fka. 

“It hits close to home, especially with it being a basketball player,” Skowhegan senior Lindsey Warren told Central Maine. “It could happen to anybody. It could have happened to one of us. We wanted to do something to show how connected we are.”

Her mother detailed some of Mady's injuries on a GoFundMe page and said, "She had one that went through her back, crushing her ribs, piercing through her right lung and exiting through stomach. Several went through the shoulder and traveled the length of her right arm before exiting.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania visited Wilford in the hospital last week. 

