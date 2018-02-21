Skowhegan Area High School in Maine took the court on Wednesday afternoon during warmups shirts that featured No. 20 to honor Maddy Wilford, a high school basketball player who was injured during the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, according to CentralMaine.com.

Wilford was the captain of the Stoneman Douglas girl's basketball team. She was shot several times but is now recovering at Broward Health North Medical Center in Deerfield Beach, Fka.

“It hits close to home, especially with it being a basketball player,” Skowhegan senior Lindsey Warren told Central Maine. “It could happen to anybody. It could have happened to one of us. We wanted to do something to show how connected we are.”

Showing love from Maine to Florida, Skowhegan girls bball team wearing warm-ups honoring Maddy Wilford, a bball player who was injured in last week's school shooting in Parkland.



The shirts bear Maddy's number 20 and read "Fight Like Maddy." @wmtw @Skowsports #StonemanStrong pic.twitter.com/5MfkFLS4kl — Joe Glauber (@JoeGlauberWMTW) February 21, 2018

Her mother detailed some of Mady's injuries on a GoFundMe page and said, "She had one that went through her back, crushing her ribs, piercing through her right lung and exiting through stomach. Several went through the shoulder and traveled the length of her right arm before exiting.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania visited Wilford in the hospital last week.