Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School won the Tier I SAHOF Florida Hockey State Championship Sunday with a 7-4 victory over Jesuit.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas started off slow in the championship tournament, losing its first three games to end up the last seed in the four-team bracket. In the team's semifinal game Sunday, it upset top-seeded East Lake 3-1 to earn a spot in the championship.

In the title contest, Marjory Stoneman Douglas jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period thanks to goalie Nathan Shield's 18 saves, and then held off Jesuit for the remainder of the game.

Adam Hauptman of Marjory Stoneman Douglas recorded a hat trick to lead the team, while Matthew Hauptman and Matthew Horowitz contributed two goals each.

This all comes 11 days after 17 people were killed in a shooting at the school in Parkland, Fla, including an assistant football coach and the athletic director.