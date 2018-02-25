Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wins Hockey State Championship

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School won two games Sunday to capture the state title in boys' hockey.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 25, 2018

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School won the Tier I SAHOF Florida Hockey State Championship Sunday with a 7-4 victory over Jesuit.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas started off slow in the championship tournament, losing its first three games to end up the last seed in the four-team bracket. In the team's semifinal game Sunday, it upset top-seeded East Lake 3-1 to earn a spot in the championship.

In the title contest, Marjory Stoneman Douglas jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period thanks to goalie Nathan Shield's 18 saves, and then held off Jesuit for the remainder of the game.

Adam Hauptman of Marjory Stoneman Douglas recorded a hat trick to lead the team, while Matthew Hauptman and Matthew Horowitz contributed two goals each.

This all comes 11 days after 17 people were killed in a shooting at the school in Parkland, Fla, including an assistant football coach and the athletic director.

 

