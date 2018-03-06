Watch the Trailer for SI TV’s New ‘We Town’ Documentary

A new documentary available only on SI TV tracks a pair of blue chip basketball recruits at a small Quaker school in Pennsylvania.

We Town follows the Westtown School boy’s basketball team and its star players Mo Bamba and Cameron Reddish, who chose to play for coach Seth Berger at a school known more for his academics than its basketball program.

You can watch the film by signing up for a free seven-day trial now on Amazon Channels. You can watch a trailer for the documentary above.

Both Bamba and Reddish are expected to be NBA lottery picks when they choose to go pro. Bamba was a senior at the school last year and now attends the University of Texas. SI’s Jeremy Woo projects him as a top-five pick in this year’s draft. Reddish is in his senior year of high school and has committed to play at Duke.