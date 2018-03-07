Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School quarterback Tyler Goodman said he spent the tragic school shooting with two Nichols College recruiters, which led him to commit to the school after forming a unique bond with the pair, reports Boston's Fox 25 News.

Goodman was in his an office with assistant coach St. Clair Ryan and dean of admissions Paul Brower during the shooting. The high schooler told Fox 25 he wasn't seriously considering the D-III school in Massachusetts but the experience and a later visit changed his mind.

Goodman committed last month but told Fox 25 about the reasoning this week.

Seventeen people were killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting, including assistant football coach Aaron Feis and the school's athletic director Chris Hixon.

Goodman wants to wear No. 17 to honor the 17 that were killed.