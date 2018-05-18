School officials said they will discipline a group of white tennis players from Telfair County High School after a photo surfaced of them posing with white bags over their heads with eyes cut out – to appear similar to white hoods, reports 13WMAZ.

The photo was reportedly taken after the team lost in the Georgia state boys single-A tournament to a team from Irwin County High School, which is reportedly includes several black players on its roster.

According to WMAZ, Telfair superintendent Lenard Harrelson called the photo "highly offensive," and learned about the photo Tuesday before investigating.

"We are in the process of finishing up the investigation and disciplining those students involved," he told WMAZ.

Screenshot via Twitter @GrahmUnique

Harrelson​ didn't elaborate further to WMAZ on how many students were involved and what kind of discipline would be taken. The matter was also being discussed with a school district lawyer.

The photo reportedly came from Snapchat and then spread on Facebook.

[h/t Deadspin]