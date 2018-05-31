An Atlanta high school football standout, Trevon Richardson, was murdered Monday just days after his graduation, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The 18-year-old from Cedar Grove High School was set to attend Valdosta State University on a football scholarship in the fall, FOX 5 News reports.

He was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police arrested another 18-year-old for the alleged murder. A motive hasn't been determined yet, but family told FOX 5 News that Richardson's graduation money was missing.

"The kid was preparing to go to college. Now we are preparing for a funeral," head football coach Jimmy Smith told FOX5.

Richardson was the fourth teenager killed in metro Atlanta since the school year finished last week, according to the AJC.