Atlanta Area Football Star Murdered Days After High School Graduation

Brett Carlsen /Getty Images

The 18-year-old from Cedar Grove High School was set to attend Valdosta State University on a football scholarship in the fall.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 31, 2018

An Atlanta high school football standout, Trevon Richardson, was murdered Monday just days after his graduation, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution. 

The 18-year-old from Cedar Grove High School was set to attend Valdosta State University on a football scholarship in the fall, FOX 5 News reports

He was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police arrested another 18-year-old for the alleged murder. A motive hasn't been determined yet, but family told FOX 5 News that Richardson's graduation money was missing.

"The kid was preparing to go to college. Now we are preparing for a funeral," head football coach Jimmy Smith told FOX5.

Richardson was the fourth teenager killed in metro Atlanta since the school year finished last week, according to the AJC.

