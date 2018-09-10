HS Senior Named Homecoming Queen, Then Kicks Game-Winning Extra Point For Football Team

Kaylee Foster was named homecoming queen and then kicked two field goals and a game-winning extra point for her high school football team.

By Associated Press
September 10, 2018

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — One Mississippi high school senior had to quickly discard her crown after being named homecoming queen — and put on a football helmet.

Kaylee Foster was crowned homecoming queen of Ocean Springs High School before Friday night’s football game.

She then put on her football uniform and later kicked the winning extra point to lead her team to a 13-12 victory over George County High School, local news outlets reported.

Foster kicked two field goals earlier, giving her a majority of the team’s points.

Primarily a soccer player, Foster has been kicking with the football varsity since she was a sophomore. She’s been a member of the homecoming court for four years.

She put her crown back on after the game, posing for photos in her football uniform and tiara.

Asked whether she was more nervous before the homecoming queen announcement or before her kick, she told The Mississippi Press , “I was pretty sure I wasn’t going to be homecoming queen, but I was pretty sure I was going to make that kick.”

