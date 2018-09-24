CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A high school cross-country runner has collapsed at a North Carolina meet and died.

News outlets report officials say Union Pines High School senior Samantha Davis died early Sunday. Davis was also a member of the high school band, which shared a post on Facebook post confirming her Sunday death.

The Pilot reports Davis had what seemed to be a seizure during the Saturday morning race. Davis’ mother, Rebecca Davis, previously has said her daughter suffered a softball-related injury in 2016 that resulted in seizures and an epilepsy diagnosis.

So incredibly thankful for Samantha and the impact that she had on our team. She will me missed immensely. — Union Pines XC/TF (@UnionPinesXC) September 24, 2018

A GoFundMe for the teen says she collapsed at the meet and remained unconscious. It says the fundraising goal of $2,000 to help cover the Davis’ family expenses has been surpassed, with nearly $12,000 being raised by Monday.