Tennessee High School AD Put On Leave, Says Girls 'Pretty Much Ruin Everything'

YouTube screenshot

Tennessee high school athletic director on leave after saying girls 'pretty much ruin everything.'

By Scooby Axson
September 27, 2018

An athletic director at a Tennessee high school was placed on administrative leave after saying girls "pretty much ruin everything" after announcing a ban on athletic shorts.

A video was uploaded on YouTube in a video address to students.

Jared Hensley, the assistant principal at Soddy-Daisy High School near Chattanooga, in a video Wednesday morning called "A Helping of Hensley," intended to tell students there would be a ban on students wearing athletic shorts.

:And if you want to blame someone, blame the girls, because they pretty much ruin everything," Hensley said. "They ruin the dress code, well -- ask Adam. Look at Eve. That's really all you got to get to. You can go back to the beginning of time.

The video was originally taken down, but the Chattanooga Times Free Press uploaded it again.

"It'll be like that the rest of your life, keep your mouth shut, suck it up and follow the rules," Hensley said.

Hamilton County Superintendent Bryan Johnson said that Hensley was put on leave.

"We have reviewed the video content," Johnson said. "We find the comments about young women in this video inexcusable, as the sentiments expressed do not align with the values of Hamilton County Schools. The situation is under investigation, and this employee has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately."

High School

