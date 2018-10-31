Nation Christian Academy (Fla.) owner Mike Woodbury admitted to Stadium's Jeff Goodman that he went on a disgusting rant aimed at Marvens Petion, who was one of his players.

An audio clip of the tirade was shared on YouTube. In it, Woodbury threatens to send Petion back to his native country of Haiti and uses explicit language.

Note: Language in the following clip may be considered offensive.

"The bottom line … get the f--- out," Woodbury said in the clip. "Just walk the f--- out. I don’t give a s---. I control transcripts. I control where you go next. It could be back to Haiti, motherf---. That’s how easy it is for me.”

"I’m gonna take everything from you," he later added. "And let it be known—I’m saying it aloud—I’m gonna take everything from you. I’m gonna end everything you’ve ever had."

Woodbury told Goodman that the conversation lasted about 20 minutes. When asked if he had any regrets about the interaction, he said, "No. F—, no. ... Yes and no. I regret the fact I tried to be a father figure. It hurts my heart.”

Petion told Goodman that he left Nation Christian Academy two days after the conversation and he now attends West Oaks Academy. Goodman reports that Petion and a teammate found a damaging conversation between Woodbury and a woman, which spurred Petion to ask Nation Christian's head of school for a release and transfer.

When Petion, who is being recruited by McNeese State, Louisiana Tech and other mid-majors, received his transcripts, he had a 1.4 GPA. He asserts that Woodbury changed his grades, but Woodbury denied the accusation and attributed the lower numbers to an "error in calculation."

Multiple players coached by Woodbury in Maine told Stadium they witnessed verbal abuse from him. The private school league in which Nation Academy was a member of, Sunshine Independent Athletic Association, told Stadium it parted ways with the institution.