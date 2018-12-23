No snap meant more in Aledo High School's 55–19 win over Fort Bend Marshall in the Texas state championship last Friday than the final play of the game.

Blaze Mayes, a junior wideout, made an appearance for Aledo on the last snap of the game as it wrapped up its eighth state title. Mayes was born with down syndrome.

This is what it's all about!



From the excitement on the sideline, you can tell they love their teammate.#UILonFOX pic.twitter.com/Al0APtMjsr — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 22, 2018

Mayes's leg jittered with excitement as he lined up on the field. His teammates surrounded him celebrating as he returned to the sideline following the play, too.

Everything's bigger in Texas, they say. Moments like this make the saying especially true.