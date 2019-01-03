A case of mistaken identity has been a source of controversy in a Missouri high school basketball game.

The team from Dora High School has been accused of taking advantage of the fact that three of its players look identical. At least twice during a game late last month against Licking High, Dora player Auston Luna was fouled but wasn’t the one who took the foul shots. Auston’s identical triplet brothers, Mason and Bryson, were also on the court and one of them ended up stepping to the line.

No one on the court—including, most crucially, the referee—realized the swap had taken place. Josh Murray, the father of one of the boys on the opposing team, told the Springfield News-Leader that Licking didn’t even notice the familial hijinks until the team watched film after the game.

The incident occurred during championship game of the Cabool Holiday Tournament, a game Dora won 63–61.

Murray told the News-Leader he was told by parents of Dora’s other opponents that the Luna brothers had pulled similar stunts at other points this season. He accused the Dora coach—the boys’ father, Rick Luna—of planning the switcharoo.

Contacted by Ozark Sports Zone, the elder Luna insisted there was no master plan to exploit his sons’ DNA anomaly.

Ozark Sports Zone published video of two instances where Auston was fouled and did not take the foul shots. On one occasion, Bryson takes the free throws and on the other it was Mason.

“The two free throws they’re talking about,” Rick Luna told Ozark Sports Zone, “(Dora) went one-for-four shooting those free throws and we won by two.”

Missouri’s high school sports association is looking into the shenanigans.

“We’ve reached out to the administration to discuss it further,” MSHSAA spokesperson Jason West told the News-Leader. “As far as the game itself, there’s not a lot that can be done since the game is over. In situations like this, it’s more just a discussion and education of the officials and things like that.”

Here’s a tip for any officials calling Dora games the rest of the year: Look at the jersey numbers.