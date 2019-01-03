High School Hoops Team Busted for Switching Triplet Brothers at Free-Throw Line

Waltraud Grubitzsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

A case of mistaken identity has been a source of controversy in a Missouri high school basketball game.

By Dan Gartland
January 03, 2019

A case of mistaken identity has been a source of controversy in a Missouri high school basketball game. 

The team from Dora High School has been accused of taking advantage of the fact that three of its players look identical. At least twice during a game late last month against Licking High, Dora player Auston Luna was fouled but wasn’t the one who took the foul shots. Auston’s identical triplet brothers, Mason and Bryson, were also on the court and one of them ended up stepping to the line. 

No one on the court—including, most crucially, the referee—realized the swap had taken place. Josh Murray, the father of one of the boys on the opposing team, told the Springfield News-Leader that Licking didn’t even notice the familial hijinks until the team watched film after the game. 

The incident occurred during championship game of the Cabool Holiday Tournament, a game Dora won 63–61. 

Murray told the News-Leader he was told by parents of Dora’s other opponents that the Luna brothers had pulled similar stunts at other points this season. He accused the Dora coach—the boys’ father, Rick Luna—of planning the switcharoo. 

Contacted by Ozark Sports Zone, the elder Luna insisted there was no master plan to exploit his sons’ DNA anomaly.

Ozark Sports Zone published video of two instances where Auston was fouled and did not take the foul shots. On one occasion, Bryson takes the free throws and on the other it was Mason. 

“The two free throws they’re talking about,” Rick Luna told Ozark Sports Zone, “(Dora) went one-for-four shooting those free throws and we won by two.”

Missouri’s high school sports association is looking into the shenanigans. 

“We’ve reached out to the administration to discuss it further,” MSHSAA spokesperson Jason West told the News-Leader. “As far as the game itself, there’s not a lot that can be done since the game is over. In situations like this, it’s more just a discussion and education of the officials and things like that.”

Here’s a tip for any officials calling Dora games the rest of the year: Look at the jersey numbers. 

You May Like

More High School

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)