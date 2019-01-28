Julius Campbell, Star of ‘Remember the Titans’ Team, Dies at 65

Screenshot via @Alexandria City Public Schools

A former high school football star portrayed in the film "Remember the Titans" died Friday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 28, 2019

Former T.C. Williams High School football team captain Julius Campbell, who was portrayed in the film "Remember the Titans", died Friday of organ failure at the age of 65, reports the Washington Post.

The 2000 film focuses on how Alexandria integrated its high schools into one and the season filled with racial tensions that followed the decision. The team went undefeated that season and won the Virginia AAA state championship.

Campbell was one of the main characters in the movie and was portrayed by Wood Harris. In the film, Campbell becomes friends with white linebacker Gerry Bertier, and the two are instrumental to the team's success. 

The team went to Gettysburg, Pa. ahead of the season for summer training camp to bond, away from Alexandria, Virginia.

"Julius took it upon himself to lead the team and rebuild race relations," former coach Herman Boone told the Post. "He talked to members of the team even up at Gettysburg about how we could come together. It was Julius who came up with the saying that our team is a team of one group of people with 'one vision.' And in order to win we must have 'one heartbeat.'"

Campbell graduated from T.C. Williams in 1973 and attended Ferrum Junior College. He is survived by his wife Cathy Campbell, a daughter, three stepdaughters, two stepsons and five grandchildren survive him.

You May Like

More High School

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message