A sectional championship in the Illinois high school boys' basketball playoffs ended with both teams forfeiting following a fight in the game's final minute.

Friday's contest between Farragut and North Lawndale was going down to the wire, when Farragut's Donavan Jones had a chance for a fast-break dunk with his team leading 54-50 with less than a minute remaining.

Jones was undercut on his dunk, which led to a fight breaking out between the two teams and some of the spectators. NBC Sports Chicago had video of the incident.

In a statement from Illinois High School Association executive director Craig Anderson, he explained what was done in the immediate aftermath of the brawl as well as what will happen in the postseason tournament since both Farragut and North Lawndale were disqualified and unable to advance to the next round.

"The conclusion of [Friday's] IHSA Class 3A Boys Basketball Sectional Final at North Lawndale High School in Chicago between North Lawndale High School and Farragut Career Academy was marred by a fourth quarter fight involving players and fans from both schools," the statement read. "The game was postponed while the gym was cleared of all spectators, and the teams were sent to their respective locker rooms.

"After speaking to game management and the game officials, the IHSA ruled the contest a double-forfeit and it was never concluded. No team will advance to Tuesday’s Super-Sectional game, and DePaul College Prep will advance to the Class 3A State Final field. These are never easy decisions to make, but we believe it is the correct one. It is vital that we continue to send the message that incidents like this at high school contests will not be tolerated. They are unacceptable in society, no less a high school sporting event."

In 2015, North Lawndale was in a similar situation when it was suspended three games for a fight that came after a sectional semifinal win, according to Mike Clark of the Chicago Tribune.