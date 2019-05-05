Jaylon McKenzie, an eighth-grader who attended Central Junior High (Calif.), died after being shot Saturday night, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

McKenzie, regarded as a football phenom, was featured in Sports Illustrated's Future Issue in November 2018. He was one of six teenagers included in the piece.

Per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a Facebook Live video suggests McKenzie was shot during a party in Venice, Mo., and that at least one other person may have been shot.

The East St. Louis school district released a statement explaining that a few of its student had been shot during a party and crisis teams would be present on campus to provide counsel and support students.