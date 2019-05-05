Jaylon McKenzie, 8th-Grade Football Phenom Featured in Sports Illustrated, Shot Dead

David E. Klutho

McKenzie was one of six teenagers featured in Sports Illustrated's "Future Issue" in November 2018.

By Kaelen Jones
May 05, 2019

Jaylon McKenzie, an eighth-grader who attended Central Junior High (Calif.), died after being shot Saturday night, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

McKenzie, regarded as a football phenom, was featured in Sports Illustrated's Future Issue in November 2018. He was one of six teenagers included in the piece.

Per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a Facebook Live video suggests McKenzie was shot during a party in Venice, Mo., and that at least one other person may have been shot.

The East St. Louis school district released a statement explaining that a few of its student had been shot during a party and crisis teams would be present on campus to provide counsel and support students.

High School

