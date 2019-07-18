Idaho High School Votes to Drop Redskins Name Following Four-Hour Board Meeting

Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Teton High School in Driggs, Idaho has had the nickname since 1929.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 18, 2019

Following months of discussion and a contentious four-hour board meeting on Tuesday, Teton High School in Driggs, Idaho voted to remove its Redskins nickname, according to Jacob Bogage of The Washington Post.

The school board vote was 4-1 in favor of dropping the mascot which has been used since 1929. Despite the decision to "retire" this name, the vote still allowed for future mascots to have Native American themes or imagery.

Following the vote, a group of students wearing shirts that read "Save Our Redskins" left the gym where the meeting was being held.

The debate around the nickname started when the school paper published an editorial initially titled, "The War Cry" to explain how the nickname was disrespectful. There were two walkouts from students who supported the name following this.

The Shoshone-Bannock and Nez Perce, two of the largest Native American tribes in Idaho, had met with school officials to advocate for changing the name.

