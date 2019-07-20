Sierra Canyon High School basketball games might be the third-biggest attraction for Los Angeles hoops fans this year.

The school, looking to capture its third straight California Open Division state title, has just added another big-name prospect to its roster with the recent transfer of five-star recruit Brandon Boston Jr., according to multiple reports.

Considered the No. 2 shooting guard in the country, according to 247Sports, Boston is only the second-biggest high school senior to reportedly be coming to Sierra Canyon for next season. Ziaire Williams, the nation's No. 7 recruit, according to 247Sports, decided to transfer to the school on Thursday, per multiple reports.

If you don't know of Sierra Canyon for its successes in California, it might sound familiar because it's also the school where LeBron James Jr. and Zaire Wade will be playing next season.

Brandon Boston just transferred to SIERRA CANYON with Bronny and Zaire 🤯 @bboston_ pic.twitter.com/eOujFAv8ub — Overtime (@overtime) July 19, 2019

Is Star-Studded @SierraCanyon Squad a "Super Team"?! Amari Bailey plus Team USA teammate @therealZiaire, plus incoming freshman Bronny James and senior transfer Zaire Wade with senior @TerrenFrank! Going for 3rd consecutive California State Title! pic.twitter.com/0L9vjLmGmo — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 19, 2019

Five-Star Forward Ziaire Williams is transferring to Sierra Canyon, per Jake Weingarten.



He's joining Amari Bailey, Terren Frank, Zaire Wade and Bronny James.@therealZiaire pic.twitter.com/udd8KAyqFH — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) July 19, 2019

Four-star Terren Frank, who will be on this squad as well, is the No. 94 recruit in the nation and No. 10 recruit in California, according to 247Sports.