Report: Five-Star Recruit BJ Boston Joining Ziaire Williams, Bronny at Sierra Canyon

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Sierra Canyon has some notable additions to its squad for next season as it will look to capture its third straight California state title.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 20, 2019

Sierra Canyon High School basketball games might be the third-biggest attraction for Los Angeles hoops fans this year.

The school, looking to capture its third straight California Open Division state title, has just added another big-name prospect to its roster with the recent transfer of five-star recruit Brandon Boston Jr., according to multiple reports.

Considered the No. 2 shooting guard in the country, according to 247Sports, Boston is only the second-biggest high school senior to reportedly be coming to Sierra Canyon for next season. Ziaire Williams, the nation's No. 7 recruit, according to 247Sports, decided to transfer to the school on Thursday, per multiple reports.

If you don't know of Sierra Canyon for its successes in California, it might sound familiar because it's also the school where LeBron James Jr. and Zaire Wade will be playing next season.

Four-star Terren Frank, who will be on this squad as well, is the No. 94 recruit in the nation and No. 10 recruit in California, according to 247Sports.

You May Like

More High School

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message