Nine people were shot at a high school football game on Friday night in Mobile, Ala., according to Mobile Police.

Authorities said a shooting occured at 9:25 p.m. CT at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, and a tenth person is injured. On Saturday morning, Deangelo Parnell, 17, turned himself into police. He was arrested and charged with nine counts of attempted murder.

WKRG reports the shots were fired near the end of a game between LeFlore and Williamson High Schools. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said the ages of those injured range from 15-18.

Battiste told reporters on Friday night that "we will not tolerate juvenile violence in our community."

"Why are young people bringing this type of violence to public events? They're bringing their beefs that they have with each other in neighborhoods and they're putting other people in harm's way," Battiste said, per Time. "And we're going to have to be more aggressive on our end, as a city, as to how we hold these individuals accountable when they go before the courts. We have got to make sure that they understand that we will not tolerate juvenile violence in our community."