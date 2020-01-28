You can’t hit a shot on a basketball court from much farther away than the game-winner this high school player in Maryland hit on Monday night.

Northern High (Owings, Md.) and McDonough High (Pomfret, Md.) were tied at 55 in the final seconds of the game. McDonough took the ball down the court on a fast break and got the second of two layup attempts to drop, giving the Rams a 57–55 lead. The McDonough bench was still celebrating when Northern’s Jordan Wood heaved a shot from inside his opponent’s free throw line that miraculously dropped through the net.

It’s really a shame that the video doesn’t have any audio, because one of the best things about a miracle shot like that is hearing the crowd lose its mind. The man with his hands on his head at the end of the clip looks like he was stunned into silence but everyone else was jumping for joy.