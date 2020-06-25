Emily Mason from Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington, N.J., has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The rising senior was previously awarded the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year award and the 2019 NJ.Com Player of the Year Award.

Due to social distancing measures required by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mason was unable to attend Gatorade's traditional surprise ceremony for award winners. Instead, the news was announced to her by Sky Blue FC's Mallory Pugh during a surprise video call on Wednesday morning.

This year, the defender and midfielder led her high school team, the Red Devils, to a 21-1-1 record and the Group 4 state championship. At the same time, the Rutgers admit plays for the Players Development Academy (PDA) and is a member of the U.S. Soccer Under-20 Women's National Team.

“Mason rose to the top of our list of nearly a million student-athletes who play girls soccer due to her athletic performance, success in the classroom and devotion to her community," said Gatorade Senior Vice President and General Manager Brett O’Brien in a press release Wednesday.

She is now a finalist for the Gatorade Female High School Athlete of the Year Award, which will be announced in July.

Sports Illustrated briefly chatted with Mason on Wednesday. The following Q&A has been edited for clarity.

SI: How does it feel to have won this award?

Emily Mason: I’m shocked and I’m so honored to win this and to represent 2019-2020 girl’s soccer nationally. It’s so amazing to know that my name is now on this award with so many special and amazing athletes.

SI: What was your first reaction when you got the call from Mallory Pugh this morning?

EM: I was in shock. I was having a conversation with this guy from Gatorade and my family and friends. And then all I see is Mallory Pugh join and she goes, Hey, I think there’s something behind you. And so I turn around and I see my two high school coaches holding this huge trophy. I was like, Oh my gosh!

SI: Who helped you celebrate your accomplishment?

EM: I had my whole family, my mom, dad and brother, here. And my two high school coaches. I had my whole entire high school team because I really wouldn’t have been able to win this award without them. And then I had some of my closest club team friends here because they’ve all impacted me in such an amazing way and I wouldn’t have been able to receive and win this award without them.

SI: How does winning this award compare to the other awards you’ve won?

EM: This one is just such a big deal and it means so much. I haven’t gotten the chance to read all the names on this trophy, but I’ve gotten to see a few, like Mallory Pugh and Heather O’Reilly. Seeing their names on this award, right next to mine, is very surreal.

SI: When did you first realize that you had the potential to be a star soccer player?

EM: Honestly, I don’t think it fully has hit me—the things that I’ve won, the things that I represent now. Once I went to my first USA National team camp, it really hit me that I have the chance and the opportunity to do amazing things if I keep pushing myself and having my teammates with me to help motivate me to keep going and keep training, keep doing more.

SI: What are your goals surrounding soccer during your senior year?

EM: I definitely want to get another ring for the state championship with my high school team.

SI: What factored into your decision to verbally commit to Rutgers University?

EM: Definitely the family environment that Rutgers gives off. When I went there, everyone was just so happy to be with each other. And the coaching staff is amazing, they’re so nice and caring for all their players. And also the fact that it’s so close to home, so I can see my family whenever I need to.

SI: What are your long term goals with soccer?

EM: One long-term goal I’ve had probably my whole entire soccer career is to push myself to make it to the full USA National Team and be a pro soccer player, where I’ll have people looking up to me. That has always been my goal and that’s always what I’ve been striving for.

SI: Is there anybody in particular who you would like to thank for their support?

EM: I definitely want to shout out my mom and dad, my brothers, Colin and Logan and everyone I’ve played with and my coaches: Ms. Rupon, Coach Calhoun, my PDA coaches, like Mike O’Neill. They pushed me to reach goals that I didn’t even know I could reach.