SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Jason Witten, Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gonkowski: Who's the NFL's Best Tight End Ever?
Jason Witten, Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gonkowski: Who's the NFL's Best Tight End Ever?

Former NFL TE Jason Witten Named Texas HS Football Coach

Author:
Publish date:

Less than a week after announcing his plans to retire from the NFL, Liberty Christian School (Texas) has named former NFL tight end Jason Witten as its new head football coach.

"Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach," the school said in a tweet. "It’s a great day to be a Warrior!"

On January 27, Witten told ESPN that he would retire NFL for a second time, ending a  17-year career. Witten plans to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys in March when his contract with the Raiders expires.

Witten was an 11-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and a two-time second-team All-Pro and he ends his career with 1,228 catches, 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns. His 271 games played were the most by a tight end in NFL history.

After finishing the 2017 season and earning his 11th Pro bowl appearance, Witten announced his initial retirement and decided to join Monday Night Football as a lead game analyst for the 2018 season.

In February 2019, after just a single season in the broadcast booth, Witten returned to the Cowboys for his 16t  and final season with the team.

On March 25, 2020, Witten signed a one-year contract with the Raiders. He finished with 13 receptions for 69 yards and two receiving touchdowns during the 2020 season. 

Liberty Christian, which is located in Argyle, Texas, went 2-7 last season.

YOU MAY LIKE

2021-NBA-1Q-AWRD
Play
NBA

Who Is Leading the NBA MVP Race?

LeBron is in his 18th NBA season, but he has not showed any signs of slowing down. The Crossover staff makes their first-quarter MVP picks.

Bryan Reynolds, Dele Alli and Ben Davies could all be on the move
Play
Soccer

Deadline Day: Transfer Window's Final News, Rumors and Moves

Follow along here for all the final wheeling and dealing as clubs make their last tweaks for the remainder of the season.

jason Witten
Play
High School

Former NFL TE Jason Witten Named Texas HS Football Coach

Liberty Christian School (Texas) has named former NFL tight end Jason Witten as its new head football coach.

USATSI_15504514
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Monday Betting Preview: Take the Points and Back the Sooners

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on key matchups from the ACC and Big 12 Conference on his Monday college basketball betting card.

Diana Taurasi
Play
WNBA

Diana Taurasi Signing Multi-Year Deal to Return to Mercury

Three-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi is signing a multi-year deal to return to the Phoenix Mercury.

Oklahoma basketball celebrates a win over Kansas
Play
College Basketball

Oklahoma Leaps Into Top 10 of Men's AP Poll

The Sooners are riding high after wins over Alabama, Texas and Kansas.

Dustin Pedroia
MLB

Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia Announces Retirement

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia announced his retirement from MLB on Monday after 17 years in the team's organization.

arenado-fielding
Play
MLB

Rescued From Rockies, Nolan Arenado Can Shine in St. Louis

It's hard to blame him for wanting out of Colorado. Now he can adjust to life away from Coors Field.