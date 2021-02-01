Former NFL TE Jason Witten Named Texas HS Football Coach

Less than a week after announcing his plans to retire from the NFL, Liberty Christian School (Texas) has named former NFL tight end Jason Witten as its new head football coach.

"Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach," the school said in a tweet. "It’s a great day to be a Warrior!"

On January 27, Witten told ESPN that he would retire NFL for a second time, ending a 17-year career. Witten plans to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys in March when his contract with the Raiders expires.

Witten was an 11-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and a two-time second-team All-Pro and he ends his career with 1,228 catches, 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns. His 271 games played were the most by a tight end in NFL history.

After finishing the 2017 season and earning his 11th Pro bowl appearance, Witten announced his initial retirement and decided to join Monday Night Football as a lead game analyst for the 2018 season.

In February 2019, after just a single season in the broadcast booth, Witten returned to the Cowboys for his 16t and final season with the team.

On March 25, 2020, Witten signed a one-year contract with the Raiders. He finished with 13 receptions for 69 yards and two receiving touchdowns during the 2020 season.

Liberty Christian, which is located in Argyle, Texas, went 2-7 last season.