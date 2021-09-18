September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

High School Football Team Overcomes 17-Point Deficit With 1:09 Left in Incredible Comeback

Nicco Marchiol, a four-star QB committed to West Virginia, kept the Huskies' winning streak alive with late-game heroics.
Author:

Arizona's Hamilton High School pulled off an upset to remember, coming back from a 24-7 deficit with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter to defeat Nevada's Bishop Gorman on Friday. 

Hamilton, ranked No. 26 nationally by Max Preps, pulled off the upset over No. 7 Bishop Gorman by recovering two onside kicks and converting the game-winning two-point conversion all within the final 70 seconds of the game. 

After hitting a field goal to cut the lead to 24-10, Hamilton recovered an onside kick and scored a rushing touchdown with 29 seconds left. Down by seven, Hamilton then recovered another onside kick, and quarterback Nicco Marchiol, a four-star West Virginia commit, led the Huskies to victory.  

SI Recommends

With 14 seconds left, Marchiol threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to pull Hamilton within an extra point of drawing level with Bishop Gorman. But Hamilton wasn't looking to tie, and with eight seconds on the clock, Marchiol evaded two Gorman defenders to punch in the game-winning two-point conversion. 

To add to his growing legend, Marchiol, the No. 29 quarterback recruit in the class of 2022 according to 247 Sports, limped down the field on the penultimate drive and appeared to ask to be removed from the game with 41 seconds left before continuing the drive. In the end, it proved to be a game-changing decision.

More From SI: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Hamilton High's Nicco Marchiol celebrates.
High School

Hamilton Football Pulls Off Stunning 17-Point Comeback With 1:09 Left

Arizona's Hamilton High School erased a 24-7 deficit with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter to defeat Nevada's Bishop Gorman on Friday.

Shohei Ohtani pitching against Houston.
MLB

Ohtani Throws Bullpen Session, Will Pitch Sunday

Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who dealt with arm fatigue Wednesday, threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session and is now scheduled to start Sunday against Oakland.

UFC Anthony Smith
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A light heavyweight bout featuring two of the division's veterans headlines this event's main card

dillon-gabriel
College Football

UCF's Gabriel Suffers Potential Major Shoulder Injury

The star quarterback injured his left shoulder on the final play of the game in an attempt at a miracle touchdown while trailing Louisville 42–35.

Jaylin Alderman
College Football

Louisville Overcomes Late INT, Beats UCF on Pick-Six

Cardinals Linebacker Jaylin Alderman came up with a game-winning interception for touchdown to defeat UCF in a thriller.

nascar-logo
NASCAR

AJ Allmendinger Wins Xfinity Series Race Despite Crash

As Allmendinger and Austin Cindric approached the finish line, a late crash between the rivals pushed Allmendinger across the finish line first.

The A's have faced numerous issues at the 47-year-old Coliseum including sewage backups in the clubhouse. The city of San Jose is suing Major League Baseball for refusing to allow the team to relocate. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
MLB

Report: MLB Mandates Vaccine For Non-Players in Postseason

The league will require non-playing personnel, including managers, coaches, athletic trainers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to gain access to field areas.

Cross YT-TN Copy (2)
Play
NBA

Deliberating the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players | The Crossover

SI alum Jack McCallum debates the 75 best players in NBA history—and how to attack the question itself.