SBLive/SI Power 25: St. John Bosco Finishes 2022 Football Season Ranked No. 1

The 2022 high school football season came to an end over the weekend with state championship games in Texas and Florida.

Now, it's time to release our final football rankings of the year.

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and Miami Central all won state titles to secure their spots in the top five of the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, but there was significant movement throughout the rest of the rankings — six teams moved in, and six moved out.

Get the complete breakdown of our final 2022 SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings below.

SBLive/SI's national football rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Connor Morrissette and Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. These are the final rankings of the 2022 season.

Dec. 19, 2022 (final rankings)

Last week: 4

Last game: 45-0 win over Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) - CIF Open Division state championship

Ranking rationale: The Braves avenged their 17-7 regular season defeat to No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) in the Division 1 CIF Southern Section championship game winning 24-22. Senior quarterback Pierce Clarkson completed 14 of 27 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns to lead St. John Bosco to the title game win before 15,955 fans at the Rose Bowl. The Braves won their next contest, the Open Division state championship game, 45-0 over Serra to clinch the No. 1 ranking.

Over 40 St. John Bosco football players hold offers from Division 1 college football programs. The team's talent, their California state title and their two wins over Power 25 teams (Mater Dei and No. 20 Kahuku-Hawaii) pushed the Braves over the top. They end the year as the top team in the country.

Last week: 1

Last game: 24-22 loss against No. 1 St. John Bosco - Division 1 CIF Southern Section championship

Ranking rationale: For the first time since 2019, Mater Dei lost a game, which dropped the Monarchs from No. 1 to No. 2. The Monarchs fell in the Division 1 CIF Southern Section championship game 24-22 to rival St. John Bosco. Junior quarterback Elijah Brown dropped to 29-1 in his career at Mater Dei with the defeat. The Monarchs senior class only lost two games in their four years, with both coming against the Braves in championship games. Mater Dei beating Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 24-21 back in August clinched the Braves spot at No. 2 following their defeat to St. John Bosco.

The Monarchs will return 19 of 22 starters next season. They're the very early favorite to begin next year at No. 1 in the Power 25 even with a new head coach following the retirement of 34-year head man Bruce Rollinson.

Last week: 3

Last game: 49-14 win over No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) - GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

Ranking rationale: The Gaels lone defeat on the season came against No. 2 Mater Dei 24-21 back in August. Other than that, Bishop Gorman was as close to perfect as a team can get. The Gaels blew out every Nevada opponent they faced this season en route to a state championship and then they ended their year with a rout of No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series. Bishop Gorman has 15 of the top 25 class of 2023 recruits in the state of Nevada on its roster, according to 247Sports.com. USC wide receiver commit Zachariah Branch and Georgia cornerback commit Justyn Rhett are the headlining recruits.

Last week: 5

Last game: 38-31 win over No. 11 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) - 2M state championship

Ranking rationale: Central ends the season as the No. 1 team in Florida. In a state that includes IMG Academy as well as a few other national powers, finishing as Florida's top dog is a major accomplishment.

The Rockets won two games against Power 25 opponents in 2022. They beat No. 5 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 20-14 in August to open the season and then No. 11 American Heritage 38-31 to end the year in the 2M state championship.

Central senior quarterback Keyone Jenkins, an Auburn commit, completed 11 of 21 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the state title game. He also rushed for 73 yards and a score.

Outside of St. John Bosco, Central was the other team in the running for the end-of-year No. 1 Power 25 ranking. It would have been great if the two teams could have competed in a de-facto national title game, but that's not how high school sports work. In the end, the St. John Bosco, Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman rosters feature more top recruits than Central's, so we rank the Rockets fourth.

Last week: 8

Last game: 27-16 win over No. 6 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

Ranking rationale: Since losing to No. 4 Miami Central (Fla.) 20-14 to open the season, IMG has outscored its next eight opponents 435-61. In the Ascenders' final game, they earned a marquee win beating No. 6 St. Frances Academy 27-16.

In the class of 2023, three of the top 35 recruits in the country are on IMG's roster, per 247Sports.com, and in the 2024 class, five players are ranked in the top 20 nationally. The Ascenders were stacked with blue chip prospects this fall.

Last week: 7

Last game: 27-16 loss to No. 5 IMG Academy

Ranking rationale: St. Frances Academy went 2-1 against Power 25 teams beating No. 23 DeSoto (Texas) and No. 20 Kahuku (Hawaii), but falling to No. 5 IMG Academy 27-16 in their regular season finale.

The Panthers were loaded this season led by senior defensive lineman Dashawn Womack (LSU), senior defensive lineman Sam Greene (USC), senior defensive lineman Isaiah Neal (Pittsburgh), senior safety KP Price (Boston College), senior wide receiver Ryan Manning (Maryland), senior defensive lineman Brian Simms III (Cincinnati) and junior quarterback Michael Van Buren.

Last week: 14

Last game: 28-21 win over No. 9 North Shore (Houston) - 6A Division 1 state championship

Ranking rationale: Duncanville won its first state championship since 1998 and the first of the Reginald Samples era in their 28-21 win over North Shore.

"It's about time," an emotional Samples told Bally Sports postgame.

The Panthers had the best defense in Texas high school football and the unit backed up that claim by pitching a shutout in the second half against North Shore.

The program features a laundry list of top recruits which includes junior edge rusher Collin Simmons, senior receiver Lontrell Turner, senior safety Deldrick Madison, senior corner Lamodrick Spencer, senior tackle Benjamin Whitfield (TCU), junior tailback Caden Durham, junior safety Ka'Davion Dotson, junior defensive lineman Alex January, sophomore receiver Dakorien “Rook” Moore and freshman receiver Zach Turner.

Last week: 20

Last game: 70-35 win over No. 22 Carrollton (Ga.) - 7A state championship

Ranking rationale: Mill Creek's top players are 2023 Alabama safety commit Caleb Downs, 2023 Clemson linebacker commit Jamal Anderson and 2023 wide out Makhail Wood. The trio led the Hawks to the 7A state championship in Georgia and a top ten Power 25 national ranking. The Hawks blew out Carrollton in the title game scoring 49 first half points.

“I’m just so proud,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “It’s a wonderful feeling, but it’s wonderful because we did it the right way. I know that’s just my opinion, but by golly we did it the right way with our kids. I’ve got so many youth pictures of our kids that were wearing little baggy uniforms. All of those guys played together at 10 years old and now they’re here. That’s what makes it special.”

Mill Creek ends the year with a 1-0 record against Power 25 opponents.

Last week: 19

Last game: 28-21 loss to No. 7 Duncanville - 6A Division 1 state championship

Ranking rationale: North Shore had a fantastic season, but ultimately couldn't overcome losing quarterback Kaleb Bailey to injury back in September. The Mustangs were shutout in the second half of their state championship game against Duncanville before going on to lose 28-21. North Shore went 1-1 against Power 25 teams, beating No. 24 Westlake (Austin, Texas) and losing to Duncanville.

Last week: 2

Last game: 49-14 loss against No. 3 Bishop Gorman - GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

Ranking rationale: Chaminde-Madonna had a great season, but losing in an ugly fashion against No. 3 Bishop Gorman dropped the Lions from No. 2 in the country to No. 10. Chaminade-Madonna went 1-1 against Power 25 opponents beating No. 11 American Heritage and losing to Bishop Gorman.

The team's junior class is loaded headlined by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), athlete Joshisa Trader and linebacker Zaquan Patterson, three of the top 60 recruits in the nation in 2024, per 247Sports.com. The Lions should be very good again in 2023.

Last week: 6

Last game: 38-31 loss against No. 4 Miami Central - 2M state championship

Ranking rationale: The Patriots went 0-2 against Power 25 teams with one-score losses to No. 4 Central and No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna. But American Heritage did record marquee wins over Los Alamitos (Calif.) and Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) twice.

The Patriots were led by senior Miami commit Mark Fletcher at running back and senior Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss at wide receiver. Three other seniors had big years for American Heritage as well: cornerback Damari Brown, safety Daemon Fagan (North Carolina State) and cornerback Shamar McNeil (Missouri).

Last week: 12

Last game: 38-21 win over Homestead (Fla.) - 3M state championship

Ranking rationale: St. Thomas Aquinas has won four state championships in a row. Juniors James Madison II and Chance Robinson, two top 2024 recruits, had big seasons for the Raiders as did senior safety Conrad Hussey (Penn State), senior receiver Isaiah Hardge (Colorado), senior safety King Mack (Penn State) and senior defensive lineman Jason Hammond (Virginia).

St. Thomas Aquinas didn't play a single one score game in 2022. They didn't play any Power 25 teams this season, but they dominated just about every time they took the field.

Last week: 15

Last game: 42-0 win over Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) - Division II Class AA state championship

Ranking rationale: Similarly to St. Thomas Aquinas, Lipscomb Academy didn't play a Power 25 team this year, but easily rolled to a state title. Lipscomb was loaded led by 2023 QB Hank Brown. He was protected by mammoth 2023 offensive tackle Brandon Solis. Class of 2023 wide receivers Junior Sherrill (Vanderbilt commit) and Nate Spillman (Tennessee) are two other top players on offense. Defensively, 2024 linebacker Edwin Spillman and 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley are both top recruits in their class as well.

Lipscomb Academy also did not have a single one-score game. The team's head coach, Trent Dilfer, took the head coaching job at UAB so he won't be back on the sidelines for the Mustangs next season.

Last week: NR

Last game: 45-0 win over Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) - Non-Public A state championship

Ranking rationale: Bergen Catholic lost in surprising fashion to Don Bosco Prep 31-7 in the regular season, but the Crusaders avenged that defeat in a big way winning the Non-Public A state championship 45-0 over Don Bosco two months later to break back into the Power 25. Seniors Sydir Mitchell (Texas) and DJ Samuels (Maryland) are two defensive linemen that gave New Jersey o-lines fits all year. Rising junior cornerback Kaj Sanders led the team's secondary.

Bergen Catholic didn't have a Power 25 win this season, but the Crusaders beat Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Arizona's Open Division state championship runner up, 28-7 in non-league action back in September.

Last week: 17

Last game: 21-14 win over Venice (Fla.) - 4S state championship

Ranking rationale: Outside some of the teams in the top ten, there's a chance Lakeland has the most Division 1 talent of any squad in the Power 25. Here's the list of Dreadnaughts with Division 1 offers: 5-star senior cornerback Cormani McClain (Miami), 4-star senior receiver Tyler Williams (Georgia commit), 3-star senior defensive lineman Guerlens Milfort, 3-star senior cornerback Shadarian Harrison (Pittsburgh), 3-star senior offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson (Oregon), 3-star senior offensive lineman Devin Vass (Kansas State), 3-star senior safety Kamaurri McKinley, 3-star senior receiver Daidren Zipperer (Utah), 3-star senior edge rusher Larry Jones, 3-star senior safety Dontay Joyner (Marshall), 3-star senior linebacker RJ Kelly (Arkansas State), 3-star junior safety Brayshon Williams, 3-star junior running back D'Marius Rucker and 3-star junior receiver Jamar Taylor Jr.

All of that star power added up to an undefeated state championship season for Lakeland. The Dreadnaughts did not face a Power 25 opponent this fall.

Last week: 25

Last game: 35-28 win over Gainesville (Ga.) - 6A state championship

Ranking rationale: Class of 2023 Ohio State tight end commit Jelani Thurman, 2023 Georgia offensive lineman commit Bo Hughley, and junior quarterback Air Noland led the Panthers to an undefeated state championship season in Georgia. Langston Hughes didn't play against a Power 25 team, but managed to win every game on their schedule in blowout fashion prior to their 35-28 state championship win over Gainesville.

Last week: 24

Last game: 29-23 3OT win over Timpview (Provo, Utah) - 5A state championship

Ranking rationale: Lehi ends the year as the No. 1 team in Utah thanks to beating Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) and Timpview (Provo, Utah) twice. The second Timpview victory came in three overtimes in the 5A state title game. Lehi was led by senior defensive lineman Isaac Terrell (Washington State), senior quarterback Jackson Brousseau (Colorado State) and junior offensive tackle Jensen Somerville in 2022.

Last week: NR

Last game: 17-7 win over Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) - 6A state championship

Ranking rationale: Skyridge debuts in the Power 25 after avenging a regular season defeat to Corner Canyon to win the 6A state title game. Senior quarterback McCae Hillstead (Utah State) completed 19 of 28 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the title game. The other top recruits on Skyridge's roster include senior defensive lineman Tausili Akana and senior cornerback Smith Snowden (Utah).

Last week: 21

Last game: 28-21 win over Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) - Open Division state championship

Ranking rationale: Basha won the Open Division state championship game in Arizona 28-21 over Saguaro to clinch their spot in the Power 25. The Bears had a ton of next level talent on their roster including seniors Cole Martin (Oregon), a cornerback, linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Boise State), running back Deshaun Buchanan (Idaho) and offensive linemen James Durand (Wisconsin), Ryan Blum (Central Michigan) and Tyson Simmons (Navy). Basha also has two national recruits from the 2024 class in athlete Miles Lockhart and quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Last week: NR

Last game: 20-0 win over Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii) - Division I-OPEN state championship

Ranking rationale: Kahuku played well on defense in a 34-7 defeat to No. 1 St. John Bosco earlier this season and then lost on a last second touchdown against No. 7 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) in September. The Red Raiders proved they could hang with the best and they won a state championship in Hawaii, so they end the year ranked.

Class of 2023 linebacker Liona Lefau is committed to Texas and 2023 safety Brock Fonoimoana is committed to Utah. Those two led one of the best defenses in the country.

Last week: NR

Last game: 28-14 win over Springfield (Ohio) - Division 1 state championship

Ranking rationale: St. Edward lost a regular season game against unranked Washington (Massillon, Ohio) back in September which knocked them out of the Power 25, but the team bounced back to successfully defend their Division 1 state title crown. The Eagles played their best football at the end of the year — they're the clear top team in Ohio. St. Edward was led by senior edge rusher Michael Kilbane (Northwestern), senior linebacker Wyatt Gedeon (Coastal Carolina), junior offensive tackle Ben Roebuck and junior offensive tackle Devontae Armstrong.

Last week: NR

Last game: 70-35 loss to No. 8 Mill Creek - 7A state championship

Ranking rationale: Carrolton was blown out in Georgia's 7A state championship game, but the Trojans still had a heck of a year knocking off Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.), Walton (Marietta, Ga.) and Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.) to reach the state final. Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis established himself as one of the top signal callers in his class. He threw for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns in his first year at the high school level. The future is very bright for Carrollton.

Last week: NR

Last game: 42-17 win over Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) - 6A Division II state championship

Ranking rationale: Winning the 6A Division II state championship pushes DeSoto into the year-end Power 25. The Eagles went 1-2 against Power 25 opponents this year losing to No. 6 St. Frances Academy and No. 7 Duncanville by large margins. In the 6A D2 semifinals, DeSoto beat No. 25 Guyer 47-28 to earn their lone Power 25 win.

DeSoto's top ranked players this season were senior wide receiver Johntay Cook II (Texas), senior running back Tre Wisner (Texas), senior safety Jaden Milliner-Jones (SMU) and junior cornerback Mario Buford.

Last week: 10

Last game: 49-34 loss to No. 9 North Shore (Houston) - 6A Division 1 semifinals

Ranking rationale: Coming into its semifinal game against North Shore, Westlake had won 54 games in a row dating back to 2019, but the streak ended in the Chaparrals 49-34 loss.

Westlake was led by senior receivers Jaden Greathouse, a Notre Dame commit, and Keaton Kubecka, a Kansas commit this fall. Class of 2023 interior lineman TJ Shanahan is committed to Texas A&M and class of 2023 edge rusher Colton Vasek is committed to Texas.

Westlake ends the season 0-1 against Power 25 opponents.

Last week: 11

Last game: 47-28 loss to No. 23 DeSoto - 6A Division 2 semifinals

Ranking rationale: Senior quarterback Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), senior safety Peyton Bowen (Notre Dame) and senior safety Ryan Yaites (LSU) made up a fantastic core for Guyer, but in the end, the Wildcats fell in the 6A Division 2 semifinals to No. 23 DeSoto 47-28. Guyer was the favorite to win the 6A Division 2 state title coming into the playoffs. They end the season 0-1 against Power 25 opponents.

DROPPED OUT

No. 9 Buford (Ga.)

No. 13 Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

No. 16 Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

No. 18 Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)

No. 22 Chandler (Ariz.)

No. 23 Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

MOVED IN

No. 17 Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)

No. 18 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

No. 20 Kahuku (Hawaii)

No. 21 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

No. 22 Carrollton (Ga.)

No. 23 DeSoto (Texas)