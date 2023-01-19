Columbus (Fla.) Cracks Top 5 in National High School Boys Basketball Rankings

Now the No. 5 team in the country, the Miami power has risen 18 spots in the national rankings since opening the season at No. 23.

Fresh off a pair of wins over two of California's most talented teams, Columbus (Florida) finds itself ranked in the top five nationally for the first time in program history.

Playing in the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts, Cameron Boozer and the No. 5 Explorers (16-3) took down five-star Mikey Williams and San Ysidro and then beat Bronny James and No. 21 Sierra Canyon with a buzzer beater.

Meanwhile, the race for the No. 1 spot heated up with Link Academy (Missouri) taking down Sunrise Christian (Kansas) in a battle of top 10 teams. Prolific Prep (California) remains atop the national rankings with a perfect record of 21-0.

IMG Academy (Florida) made the biggest jump this week, moving up five spots to No. 11 after a win over No. 7 AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) at the Hoophall Classic.



Don Bosco (New Jersey) and Neumann-Goretti (Pennsylvania) make their Power 25 debuts, while Simeon (Illinois) and Wheeler (Georgia) fell to the bubble following losses.

