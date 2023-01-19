High School Coach Details Jim Harbaugh's Latest Viral Recruiting Stunt

Michigan Wolverines head football coach confirmed Monday he will remain at the school over a potential return to the NFL.

Lorenzo McKinney had an idea Bellevue football would be hosting college coaches on Tuesday morning, but he didn't expect the run-of-the-mill offseason workout to make headlines.

By about 8:30 a.m. in the Seattle suburbs, Bellevue's tight ends and linebackers coach was holding up his phone recording what would be the latest in University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's viral recruiting antics: a trap bar dead-lift farmer's walk.

"I come back in and they’re in the middle of a lift and he goes ‘coach, I know you’re going to join me,’ " McKinney said. "I was like OK, here we go. Not your average morning — I’m lifting with the Michigan staff."

Bellevue was a pit stop on Harbaugh's recruiting visit with Wolverines tight ends coach Grant Newsome to see 2024 four-star tight end signee Hogan Hansen.

