Washington Signee Ari Long Beating Defenders, Type 1 Diabetes on Basketball Court

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. – There is a joke about a math problem where 14 candy bars are shown and four are taken away. It prompts the question, “What do you have?”

“Diabetes,” quips the student.

Funny.

But Type 1 diabetes is no laughing matter for Valley View High of Moreno Valley senior basketball star Ari Long.

“It’s serious,” Ari says. “I’ve had a couple of hospital runs because of my blood sugar. But we’re managing and I think we’ve done a good job.”

The condition has not cramped her style. The 6-foot guard averages 31 points, 13.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 steals per game for the Eagles (16-6 overall, 3-0 in the Ivy League).



Read the full story at SB Live.