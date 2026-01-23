After Leaving HS Sidelines for an Improbable NFL Comeback, Phillip Rivers Interviews With the Buffalo Bills
NFL star quarterback Philip Rivers shocked the world when he decided to make a return to the NFL after a five-year hiatus. Rivers had been the head coach at St. Michael's Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Rivers Returned to the NFL After Five Years of Retirement
Rivers is back in the headlines, but this time it has nothing to do with what he did on the field. Instead, the former star is drawing attention for his work on the sidelines. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills will officially interview Rivers for their head coaching vacancy, signaling serious interest in his growing reputation as a coach.
Rivers Built a Winning Program at St. Michael's
In Rivers' five seasons leading St. Michael's, he's done a terrific job. The Cardinals have won 44 games during his tenure and have only lost 16. St. Michael's has only lost three conference games in the last three years. Rivers is 25-3 in his last two seasons, losing to Jackson High School in the AHSAA Class 4A semifinals in back-to-back years.
In 2025, St. Michael’s was an offensive juggernaut, averaging an eye-popping 44.92 points per game. That kind of production didn’t happen by accident; it was a clear reflection of Rivers’ football acumen and his ability to build, teach, and execute a high-powered scheme.
When Rivers made his NFL return a few months ago, St. Michael's principal, Dr. Andrea Williamson, released a statement saying, "His commitment to excellence, character, and teamwork has elevated our program and inspired our entire school community. We are excited to support him as he steps back onto the NFL stage.”
The Buffalo Bills and Rivers Could be the Perfect Match
If the Buffalo Bills were to hire Rivers, it could be the perfect match for former NFL MVP Josh Allen. Rivers has a strong knowledge of what it takes to play quarterback at a high level, and he could be the voice that Allen needs to bring Buffalo a Super Bowl.
While the jump from high school football to an NFL head coaching role would be unprecedented, Rivers’ success has sparked discussion about whether former elite quarterbacks can fast-track into leadership roles at the professional level.
Rivers has always been known as a respected leader and a fierce competitor, and he’s carried those traits seamlessly into coaching. Rivers has proven at St. Michael's that he can build a high-level team from a group of young men.
Coaching Runs in the Family
Steve Rivers, Philip's dad, was a successful high school football head coach in Alabama and North Carolina, which inspired Philip to get into coaching. Steve won 188 career games coaching mostly at Decatur High School, where he was 103-59.