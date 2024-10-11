High School

AHSAA approves changes to Alabama state wrestling schedules

Central Board votes to extend the state and sectional championships to accommodate girls championships

Gary Adornato

The AHSAA state wrestling tournament will be extended by a half day in 2025 and the Super Regional North and South Wrestling championships will be extended one day each.
The AHSAA state wrestling tournament will be extended by a half day in 2025 and the Super Regional North and South Wrestling championships will be extended one day each. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Central Broad announced on Wednesday that it has approved additional expenses to extend the length of the AHSAA section and state wrestling tournaments to accommodate girls wrestling.

The change is effective for the 2025 state tournament, as well as the Super Regional North and South Wrestling championships. The state tournament will be extended by a half day and the two regional events will be extended by one day each.

“I  thank the Central Board for their actions,” said AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon," in a statement published on the AHSAA web site. “I especially thank them for helping us provide ample time for our girls’ and boys’ wrestling tournaments at each site. This will be the first year our girls have competed in their own division in the AHSAA state wrestling program.”

