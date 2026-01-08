High School

Alabama High School Football Runner-Up Hires New Head Coach

Jonathan Chandler to take over as head football coach at Opelika

Dana Becker

Jonathan Chandler was introduced as the new head football coach at Opelika High School in Alabama.
Jonathan Chandler was introduced as the new head football coach at Opelika High School in Alabama. / Opelika City Schools

An Alabama high school football team that finished as state runners-up this past fall hired a new head coach on Wednesday.

Opelika City Schools announced that former assistant coach Jonathan Chandler has been hired as the new head football coach at Opelika High School. Chandler most recently served in that same role at Montgomery Catholic.

The hiring still needs to be approved by the Board of Education.

Jonathan Chandler: 'An Honor To Come Back To Opelika'

“It’s an honor to come back to Opelika and give back to the community that shaped me,” Chandler said in a press release from the school. “Tiffany, Stallings, Spivey and I are grateful for the opportunity to serve our students and represent this town with pride.”

Both Chandler and his wife are graduates of Opelika High School. He replaces Bryan Moore, who stepped down after leading the team to the Class 7A Alabama high school football championship game, going 19-7 over his two-year stint as head coach.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Chandler back to Opelika High School and our community,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Davis said. “Throughout this process, it was important for us to find a leader who understands the value of building great men into great fathers, leaders and citizens while also understanding the importance of maintaining and building upon the great tradition of the Opelika football program.

“Coach Chandler shares our vision of excellence, high expectations and community pride, which we are confident will take our program to the next level.”

Former Assistant Coach Returns To Lead Team That Finished Second Last Year

Along with coaching at Opelika and Montgomery Catholic, Chandler has made stops at Pike Road and Wetumpka. He worked for nearly a decade in the Opelika City Schools in both instructional and coaching positions.

Chandler, a graduate of Troy University, takes over a program with an extensive history of success in Alabama high school football. Along with placing second this past year, Opelika finished as runners-up in Class 6A in 2012 and 2009.

The Bulldogs are expected to return Whit Cooper, who threw for a team-high 929 yards with eight touchdowns, along with Jalen Nelson, who ran for 354 yards. 

More Alabama High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Alabama