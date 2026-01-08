Alabama High School Football Runner-Up Hires New Head Coach
An Alabama high school football team that finished as state runners-up this past fall hired a new head coach on Wednesday.
Opelika City Schools announced that former assistant coach Jonathan Chandler has been hired as the new head football coach at Opelika High School. Chandler most recently served in that same role at Montgomery Catholic.
The hiring still needs to be approved by the Board of Education.
Jonathan Chandler: 'An Honor To Come Back To Opelika'
“It’s an honor to come back to Opelika and give back to the community that shaped me,” Chandler said in a press release from the school. “Tiffany, Stallings, Spivey and I are grateful for the opportunity to serve our students and represent this town with pride.”
Both Chandler and his wife are graduates of Opelika High School. He replaces Bryan Moore, who stepped down after leading the team to the Class 7A Alabama high school football championship game, going 19-7 over his two-year stint as head coach.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Chandler back to Opelika High School and our community,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Davis said. “Throughout this process, it was important for us to find a leader who understands the value of building great men into great fathers, leaders and citizens while also understanding the importance of maintaining and building upon the great tradition of the Opelika football program.
“Coach Chandler shares our vision of excellence, high expectations and community pride, which we are confident will take our program to the next level.”
Former Assistant Coach Returns To Lead Team That Finished Second Last Year
Along with coaching at Opelika and Montgomery Catholic, Chandler has made stops at Pike Road and Wetumpka. He worked for nearly a decade in the Opelika City Schools in both instructional and coaching positions.
Chandler, a graduate of Troy University, takes over a program with an extensive history of success in Alabama high school football. Along with placing second this past year, Opelika finished as runners-up in Class 6A in 2012 and 2009.
The Bulldogs are expected to return Whit Cooper, who threw for a team-high 929 yards with eight touchdowns, along with Jalen Nelson, who ran for 354 yards.