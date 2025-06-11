Vote: Alabama high school softball player of the year (6/11/2025)
With the completion of the 2025 high school softball season in Alabama, it is time to recognize some of the outstanding players from this season.
These players displayed tremendous skill, determination and resiliency this year as they led their respective teams throughout the season. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Alabama high school softball player of the year.
Voting will close on June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Editor’s note:Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this year's nominations:
Teagan Revette, Orange Beach
Revette batted an impressive .540 this season with an OBP of .566 and an OPS of 1.581. She tallied 74 hits, 14 home runs, two triples, 19 doubles, 81 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and 54 runs scored. Defensively, she finished with a .942 fielding percentage in 137 total chances.
Kaylee Grace Favors, Orange Beach
Favors, who has been crowned as the 4A pitcher of the year for the state of Alabama, finished the season with 19 wins and an ERA of 0.90. She pitched 116.1 total innings where she allowed 15 earned runs with 157 strikeouts. Offensively, Favors batted .360 with 32 total hits. She also tallied seven home runs, six doubles, 35 RBIs and 12 runs scored.
Ava Hodo, Orange Beach
Hodo is the third member of the Makos' squad to be nominated after she had a phenomenal year offensively. She batted .571 with an OBP of .634 and an OPS of 1.634. She finished with 80 hits, 15 home runs, 15 doubles, 77 RBIs and 27 runs scored. Hodo also fielded .996 on the season in 277 total chances.
Emily Needham, Saint James
Needham proved herself this season to be one of the most dominant pitchers in the state. She pitched 239.1 innings where she won 35 games with an ERA of 0.99. Needham also allowed just 34 earned runs with 430 strikeouts. Offensively, she proved to be a consistent hitter as well. She batted .320 with 49 total hits, four home runs, two triples, 17 doubles, 42 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone
Bethune batted .541 with an OBP of .576 and an OPS of 1.878 this season. She tallied 86 hits, 31 home runs, six triples, 16 doubles, 91 RBIs, three stolen bases and 82 runs scored.
Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville
Goguts batted an impressive .529 this season with 72 total hits. She also finished with 30 home runs, 11 triples, nine doubles, 75 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 67 runs scored.
Ambrey Taylor, Curry
Taylor might have had the most impressive season from the plate this year in Alabama. She batted .597 with 105 hits, 26 home runs, three triples, 34 doubles, 100 RBIs, 34 stolen bases and 103 runs scored.
Anna Claire Free, Long
Free proved herself to be a consistent hitter all season by batting .630 with an OBP of .683 with an OPS of 1.944. She finished with 75 hits, 14 home runs, 10 triples, 13 doubles, 73 RBIs, 39 stolen bases and 70 runs scored. Free also proved to be an exceptional pitcher by winning 27 games with an ERA of 1.95. She pitched 154.2 total innings allowing 43 earned runs with 256 strikeouts.
Alexis St. John, Ashville
St. John is another player who displayed tremendous skill and poise from the circle this season. She won 22 games with an ERA of 1.05 in 179.2 innings pitched. She allowed 27 earned runs with 322 strikeouts as well. Offensively, she batted .319 with 30 hits, two triples, two doubles, 12 RBIs and six runs scored.
Natalie Cole, Wicksburg
Cole was one of two outstanding pitchers for the Panthers this season. She won 23 games with an ERA of 0.69 in 132 innings pitched. She allowed 60 hits, 13 earned runs and struck out 228 batters. Cole also batted .273 with 42 hits, eight doubles, 36 RBIs, four stolen bases and 23 runs scored.
Ellie Cox, Wicksburg
This season, Cox won 21 games with an ERA of 0.77 from the circle. She pitched 136.2 total innings allowing 58 hits, 15 earned runs and struck out 231 batters. Offensively, she batted .352 with 44 hits, three home runs, one triple, nine doubles, 25 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
Arden Breedlove, Austin
Breedlove batted .547 with an OBP of .644 and an OPS of 1.878 this season. She finished with 70 hits, 22 home runs, one triple, 20 doubles, 77 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and 71 runs scored. Defensively, Breedlove finished with a fielding percentage of .974 in 189 total chances.
Lily Davenport, Wetumpka
Davenport batted .541 this season with an OBP of .568 and an OPS of 1.411. She finished with 86 hits, seven home runs, five triples, 17 doubles, 66 RBIs and 65 runs scored. Defensively, she finished with a fielding percentage of .973 in 295 chances.
Aubree Hooks, Thompson
Hooks finished with a perfect 20-0 record with an ERA of 1.41 this season. She pitched 94 innings where she allowed 19 earned runs with 158 strikeouts.
Allyson Supan, Central
Supan batted .415 this season with an OBP of .477 and an OPS of 1.195. She finished with 59 hits, five home runs, seven triples, 14 doubles, 62 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and 59 runs scored. She also won 23 games from the circle while finishing with an ERA of 1.42. Supan pitched 167.2 innings allowing 34 earned runs with 88 strikeouts.
Haley Waggoner, West Limestone
This season, Waggoner batted .417 with 50 total hits. She tallied 20 home runs, one triple, 16 doubles, 59 RBIs and 58 runs scored. Defensively, she finished with a .984 fielding percentage in 248 total chances.
