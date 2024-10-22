Vote: Who should be Alabama high school football Player of the Week? (10/22/2024)
Week 9 of the 2024 Alabama high school football season produced some electrifying performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools across the “Heart of Dixie” and nominated 10 athletes for games played Oct. 14-19.
We ask you to check out the nominees and cast your vote below for Alabama High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Omar Mabson, RB, Auburn High
The powerful junior (5-foot-9, 219 pounds) was a workhorse against Carver-Montgomery, carrying the ball 25 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-14 victory for the unbeaten Tigers (8-0).
James Tapley, TE/MLB, Oxford
Star senior made a whopping 16 tackles, including six solo, to propel the Yellow Jackets past Clay-Chalkville, 21-10, in a battle of unbeatens.
Reese Beasley, K, Opelika
Special teams standout kicked three field goals to power the Bulldogs past Central-Phenix City, 23-14, in a showdown between two of Alabama’s top teams.
Brock Bradley, QB, Spain Park
Clemson commit passed for more than 200 yards and four TDs to lead the Jaguars past Calera, 42-7, and to the Region 3 title – their first regional championship since 2015.
Jonah Winston, WR/ATH, Hoover
The talented athlete subbed in at quarterback in overtime and came through with a 10-yard TD run to lift the Bucs to a wild 27-26 win against Thompson and the Class 7A, Region 3 title. He also scored on a 30-yard TD run.
Dylan Reese, QB, Parker High
Junior completed 21 of 31 passes for 219 yards and two TDs to lift the Thundering Herd past Homewood, 27-17.
CJ Davis III, RB, Hewitt-Trussville
Fantastic freshman poured it on against Oak Mountain, running 10 times for 73 yards and three TDs to power the Huskies to a 63-0 victory.
KJ Lacey, QB, Saraland
Star senior went wild, completing 16 of 20 passes for 233 yards and six TDs and ran for 16 yards in a 58-7 win against Murphy High.
Charles Chappelle, LB, Montgomery Catholic
Talented junior (6-1, 200) recorded a whopping 17 tackles, including eight solo, to march the Knights past Greenville, 50-14.
Landon Duckworth, QB, Jackson High
Spectacular dual-threat signal-caller (6-3, 195) passed for 257 yards and two TDs and ran for 94 yards and two more scores to lead the Aggies past W.S. Neal, 48-0.