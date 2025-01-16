9 Arizona high school girls basketball players nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
Arizona has the potential to be well represented in this year's McDonald's All-American Games.
The nominations are in for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games in New York, and nine high school girls basketball players from Arizona are eligible to be chosen.
Nominees were revealed Wednesday on Instagram for the annual boys and girls games, which will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The selection committee will narrow the list of nominees to 48 at a later date as the top 24 boys and top 24 girls will be on the final rosters.
Here are all nine nominees for the girls game playing for Arizona schools as a senior. Vote in the poll below the list for the player you most want to see in the prestigious all-star game.
1. Alexa Contreras
5-10 F, Dream City Christian
2. Ivona Djikanovic
6-0 G/F, AZ Compass Prep
3. Alexiz Graise
6-0 G, AZ Compass Prep
4. Taliyah Henderson
6-1 G/F, Salpointe Catholic
5. Dianalynn Howell
5-10 F, Dream City Christian
6. Destiny Lunan
5-10 G, Millennium
7. Heather Stedman
5-10 G, Phoenix Prep
8. Dylan Swindle
5-8 G, Phoenix Prep
9. Kamya Young
5-8 G, AZ Compass Prep
