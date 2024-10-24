Arizona high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 Arizona high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its latest computer rankings for the state.
Red Mountain takes over the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A computer rankings after last week’s 16-14 win over American Leadership Academy. Coming in at No. 2 are the Liberty Lions, followed by the Basha Bears. Marana remains the No. 1 team in the Class 5A computer rankings.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive/SI's latest Arizona football computer rankings, as of October 21, 2024:
CLASS 6A
1. Red Mountain (7-0)
0.975 pts
2. Liberty (6-1)
0.956 pts
3. Basha (6-1)
0.944 pts
4. Brophy College Prep (6-1)
0.937 pts
5. Highland (6-1)
0.862 pts
6. American Leadership Academy (6-1)
0.854 pts
7. Mountain View (6-1)
0.815 pts
8. Hamilton (6-1)
0.791 pts
9. Queen Creek (6-1)
0.784 pts
10. Chandler (5-2)
0.781 pts
CLASS 5A
1. Marana (8-0)
1.043 pts
2. Horizon (6-1)
0.940 pts
3. Higley (5-2)
0.904 pts
4. Desert Mountain (6-1)
0.865 pts
5. Ironwood Ridge (6-1)
0.855 pts
6. McClintock (7-0)
0.850 pts
7. Buena (6-1)
0.806 pts
8. Kellis (6-1)
0.801 pts
9. Tucson High Magnet School (5-2)
0.798 pts
10. Cactus (5-2)
0.781 pts
CLASS 4A
1. Arcadia (7-0)
0.988 pts
2. Snowflake (7-0)
0.972 pts
3. Yuma Catholic (7-1)
0.938 pts
4. Arizona College Prep (6-1)
0.936 pts
5. Prescott (7-1)
0.870 pts
6. Thunderbird (6-1)
0.845 pts
7. Mica Mountain (7-0)
0.844 pts
8. Northwest Christian (6-1)
0.842 pts
9. Walden Grove (5-2)
0.777 pts
10. Seton Catholic (5-2)
0.757 pts
CLASS 3A
1. American Leadership Academy - West Foothills (8-0)
0.987 pts
2. Thatcher (7-1)
0.914 pts
3. Benjamin Franklin (7-1)
0.875 pts
4. Payson (7-1)
0.848 pts
5. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (7-1)
0.834 pts
6. River Valley (7-1)
0.803 pts
7. Mohave (6-2)
0.765 pts
8. Blue Ridge (7-1)
0.757 pts
9. Wickenburg (5-3)
0.703 pts
10. Dysart (6-2)
0.694 pts
CLASS 2A
1. San Tan Charter (7-0-1)
0.914 pts
2. Tonopah Valley (9-0)
0.860 pts
3. Santa Cruz Valley (8-1)
0.817 pts
4. Pima (7-1)
0.802 pts
5. Bisbee (7-1)
0.797 pts
6. Phoenix Christian (6-1)
0.769 pts
7. Arizona Lutheran Academy (6-3)
0.687 pts
8. Veritas Prep (5-3)
0.684 pts
9. Scottsdale Christian Academy (4-3-1)
0.665 pts
10. Miami (5-3)
0.659 pts
CLASS 1A
1. Hayden (9-0)
0.985 pts
2. Bagdad (8-1-1)
0.873 pts
3. Mogollon (8-1-1)
0.860 pts
4. St. David (8-1)
0.756 pts
5. Lincoln Prep (6-2)
0.737 pts
6. Mohave Accelerated (8-2-1)
0.671 pts
7. Valley Union (6-2)
0.649 pts
8. El Capitan (5-3-1)
0.643 pts
9. Desert Heights Prep (6-3-1)
0.594 pts
10. Superior (6-4)
0.590 pts
