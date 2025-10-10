Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 95 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, October 10, including three games featuring statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are a pair of games featuring top-ranked teams as No. 5 Chandler travels to No. 10 Perry and No. 3 Liberty hosts No. 9 Centennial.
Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10
With three games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Arizona high school football moves into Week 7.
AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 5 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 10, headlined by No. 5 Chandler vs No. 10 Perry.
AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 22 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 10, with the slate being highlighted by Gilbert vs American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North.
AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 28 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 10, with the game of the night being Combs vs Snowflake.
AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are eight 3A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Show Low vs Round Valley.
AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 26 2A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 10, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Chino Valley vs. Camp Verde.
AIA Division 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are nine 1A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the night in 1A is Superior traveling to Ray on Friday night.
