Arizona high school football scores, live updates (10/18/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Arizona high school football scores from Week 8 of the 2024 season

Red Mountain wide receiver Bode Wagner (11) runs down the field for a touchdown against Downey (CA) during the Honor Bowl game at Red Mountain High School in Mesa on Sept. 20, 2024.
Red Mountain wide receiver Bode Wagner (11) runs down the field for a touchdown against Downey (CA) during the Honor Bowl game at Red Mountain High School in Mesa on Sept. 20, 2024.

The 2024 Arizona High school football season continues Friday night (October 18) with several big matchups across the state, including an undeafted battle of No. 2 Red Mountain vs No. 3 American Leadership Academy.

Another big 6A matchup is No. 4 Liberty vs No. 9 Salpointe Catholic. Both teams look to stay in the top 10 of the 6A computer rankings.

You can follow all of the AIA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Arizona High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Arizona high school football action on Friday night (Oct. 18, 2024).

