Liberty High Wrestling Probe Ends with No Charges in Arizona

Police in Peoria, Ariona have concluded their investigation into sexual hazing allegations involving several members of the Libert High School wrestling team, finding no probably cause for chargers, according to multiple media reports.

Allegations Investigated for a Second Time

This is the second time the Peoria Police have investigated the program for incidents alleged to have taken place during the 2024 and 2025 school years.

Parents of a Former Liberty Wrestler Expressed the First Concerns

According to a report by 12News.com in Arizona, the parent of a former Liberty wrestler contacted the Peoria Police Department in the spring of 2025, stating concerns that her son, then an adult, may have been a victim of hazing during his time in the program.

Fox10Phoenix.com reported that additional parents have also alleged incidents of hazing within the wrestling program at Liberty. In 2024, videos of the alleged abuse also were circulated.

Coach Eric Brenton Was Reinstated in January

As a result of the investigation, Liberty head wrestling coach Eric Brenton, who also teaches history at the school, was placed on leave last August. In early 2026, however, Brenton was reinstated to his positions.

Police Statement Explains the Lack of Charges

In closing the investigation on June 15, the Peoria Department released the following statement:

"The Peoria Police Department has concluded its investigation into allegations of sexual hazing involving members of the Liberty High School wrestling program during the 2024–25 school years.

"We recognize that allegations of this nature can be painful and unsettling, especially for those directly involved, their families, and the wider community. Throughout this process, detectives approached the investigation with care, respect, and a commitment to listening. This included conducting numerous interviews, following up on tips and leads, and working alongside forensic interviewers who are specially trained to support and communicate with minors. Investigators made every effort to speak with individuals who may have had knowledge of or involvement in the reported incidents, many of whom are now adults.

"Despite these efforts, investigators were unable to establish probable cause for criminal charges. Additionally, no disclosures were made during the investigation that would support moving forward with a criminal prosecution."

Maricopa County Attorney's Office Is Not Expected to Pursue the Matter

The police also stated that they shared all of their findings with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, which it does not expect to pursue the matter now that "all leads and investigative avenues (have been) exhausted."