McDonald's All-American nominations: 24 Arizona high school boys basketball players eligible
The nominations are in for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games in New York, and 24 high school boys basketball players from Arizona are eligible to be chosen.
Nominees were revealed Wednesday on Instagram for the annual boys and girls games, which will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The selection committee will narrow the list of nominees to 48 at a later date as the top 24 boys and top 24 girls will be on the final rosters.
Here are all 24 nominees for the boys game playing for Arizona schools as a senior. Vote in the poll below the list for the player you most want to see in the prestigious all-star game.
Voting will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 23.
1. Alejandro Aviles
6-8 C, Dream City Christian
2. Brayden Boe
6-5 G, Dream City Christian
3. Devin Brown
6-7 F, Phoenix Prep
4. Carlos Coronado
6-3 G, Supreme Prep Academy
5. Jaylon Dean-Vines
6-3 G, Phoenix Prep
6. Tacko Fawaz
6-10 C, Dream City Christian
7. Davis Fogle
6-7 F, AZ Compass Prep
8. Jeremiah Green
6-3 G, AZ Compass Prep
9. D'Andre Harrison
6-5 F, Perry
10. Isaiah Henry
6-3 G, Phoenix Prep
11. Jalin Holland
6-4 G, Dream City Christian
12. Christian Jones
5-11 G, Hillcrest Prep
13. Kaleel Kelly
6-3 G, Willow Canyon
14. Koa Peat
6-8 F, Perry
15. Brennan Peterson
6-1 G, Dream City Christian
16. Jaion Pitt
6-7 F, Bella Vista Prep
17. Bryce Quinet
6-3 G, Notre Dame Prep
18. Nicholas Randall
6-7 F, AZ Compass Prep
19. Michael Simcoe
6-8 F, Sandra Day O'Connor
20. James Steward
6-8 F, Marcos de Niza
21. Uriah Tenette
5-10 G, Prescott
22. Kingston Tosi
6-7 F, Millennium
23. Ty Virgil
6-6 G, Hillcrest Prep
24. Carlsheon Young
6-3 G, Phoenix Prep
