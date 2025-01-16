High School

McDonald's All-American nominations: 24 Arizona high school boys basketball players eligible

Vote: Which standout from Arizona do you most want to see chosen for nationally televised all-star game?

Mike Swanson

Perry's Koa Peat is one of 24 high school basketball players from Arizona nominated for the McDonald's All-American Game.
Perry's Koa Peat is one of 24 high school basketball players from Arizona nominated for the McDonald's All-American Game. / Naji Saker

The nominations are in for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games in New York, and 24 high school boys basketball players from Arizona are eligible to be chosen.

Nominees were revealed Wednesday on Instagram for the annual boys and girls games, which will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The selection committee will narrow the list of nominees to 48 at a later date as the top 24 boys and top 24 girls will be on the final rosters.

Here are all 24 nominees for the boys game playing for Arizona schools as a senior. Vote in the poll below the list for the player you most want to see in the prestigious all-star game.

Voting will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 23.

1. Alejandro Aviles

6-8 C, Dream City Christian

2. Brayden Boe

6-5 G, Dream City Christian

3. Devin Brown

6-7 F, Phoenix Prep

4. Carlos Coronado

6-3 G, Supreme Prep Academy

5. Jaylon Dean-Vines

6-3 G, Phoenix Prep

6. Tacko Fawaz

6-10 C, Dream City Christian

7. Davis Fogle

6-7 F, AZ Compass Prep

8. Jeremiah Green

6-3 G, AZ Compass Prep

9. D'Andre Harrison

6-5 F, Perry

10. Isaiah Henry

6-3 G, Phoenix Prep

11. Jalin Holland

6-4 G, Dream City Christian

12. Christian Jones

5-11 G, Hillcrest Prep

13. Kaleel Kelly

6-3 G, Willow Canyon

14. Koa Peat

6-8 F, Perry

15. Brennan Peterson

6-1 G, Dream City Christian

16. Jaion Pitt

6-7 F, Bella Vista Prep

17. Bryce Quinet

6-3 G, Notre Dame Prep

18. Nicholas Randall

6-7 F, AZ Compass Prep

19. Michael Simcoe

6-8 F, Sandra Day O'Connor

20. James Steward

6-8 F, Marcos de Niza

21. Uriah Tenette

5-10 G, Prescott

22. Kingston Tosi

6-7 F, Millennium

23. Ty Virgil

6-6 G, Hillcrest Prep

24. Carlsheon Young

6-3 G, Phoenix Prep

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON

Mike Swanson is the VP of Content for High School On SI. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

Home/Arizona