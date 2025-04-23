Vote: Arizona high school softball player of the week (4/22/2025)
With the Arizona Wildcats having one of the most successful collegiate softball programs in America, it should come to no surprise that high school softball is very popular in the state. This state has tremendous talent every year, and there were some exciting performances last week.
These nominees showcased their skills as they helped their team to victory. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Arizona high school softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will close on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominations:
Tanner Banks, Mohave Accelerated
In three wins last week, Banks finished with eight hits, three home runs, three doubles, 11 RBIs, three stolen bases and 11 runs scored.
Anaya Romero, La Joya Community
In back-to-back wins over Copper Canyon, Romero finished with four hits, three home runs, one double, 11 RBIs and five runs scored.
Kennedy Lamb, Mohave Accelerated
In three games, Lamb finished with nine hits, three home runs, two triples, two doubles, 16 RBIs and six runs scored. She also pitched 10 innings stretched out over two games where she allowed one hits, no runs or walks with 25 strikeouts.
Sammantha Hughes, Fountain Hills
In the 20-5 win over Highland Prep West, Hughes finished with two hits, one home run, two RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored.
Kyra Tucker, Chandler Prep
In two games last week, Tucker finished with six hits in seven at-bats with one home run, three doubles, eight RBIs, two stolen bases and eight runs scored. She also pitched 6.2 innings combined in both games while allowing five hits, eight runs, 10 walks with 11 strikeouts.
Adyson Ordway, Deer Valley
Ordway continued her excellent form pitching as she went 2-1 last week. She allowed 10 hits, five runs, five walks and struck out 17 batters.
Emily Mathys, Kingman Academy
In the 29-0 win over Mountainside, Mathys went five-for-five with one home run, three doubles, six RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored. Her home run was her tenth of the season. She also pitched four innings with nine strikeouts and zero runs or walks allowed.
Alexa Yarger, Desert Christian
In two games last week, Yarger finished with four hits, two home runs, one triple, seven RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.
Nina Montenegro, Red Mountain
In last week's wins over Dobson, Mesa and Westwood, Montenegro finished with four hits, one home run, one triple, two doubles, seven RBIs and eight runs scored. She also pitched two innings versus Dobson where she allowed two hits, two runs with one strikeout.
Kaitlyn Tso, Coconino
In the 17-1 win over Bradshaw Mountain, Tso finished with three hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs and one run scored. She also went 2-0 on the week. She pitched 8.2 innings where she allowed five hits, one run, zero walks and struck out 17 batters. Her performance pitching has been an excellent form all season as she has proven herself to be one of the top pitchers in the state.