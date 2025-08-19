Under Armour Announces Initial Roster for 2025 UA Next All-America Game at Camden Yards
Under Armour has announced the first wave of 24 committed players for the 2025 UA Next All-America Game, set for Saturday, Sept. 13, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The game, which marks its 20th edition and its first-ever appearance at Camden Yards, will feature many of the top high school baseball players in the country.
This year’s event will be managed by Mark DeRosa, a 16-year MLB veteran and Team USA head coach, along with Sean Casey, a three-time All-Star and member of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.
Headliners: Power, Versatility, and Family Ties
The early roster includes some of the nation’s most buzz-worthy prospects:
- Easton Autrey (Corsicana (TX) / Texas commit) – recently went viral with a 544-foot home run.
- Sean Duncan (Port Coquitlam, British Columbia / Vanderbilt commit) – regarded as one of Canada’s best high school baseball prospects in years.
- Tait Reynolds (Queen Creek (AZ) / Clemson commit) – a two-sport standout who’s also ranked among the nation’s top quarterback recruits.
- Landon Thome (Nazareth Academy (IL) / Tennessee commit) – son of Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome.
- Malachi Washington (Parkview (GA) / LSU commit) – one of the most dynamic athletes in his class.
One Maryland Native Will Also Be in the Spotlight
As special as it will be for pitcher Pierce Quinn of John Carroll School to appear in an All-American game, it will be even more special for him to perform in his hometown ballpark at Camden Yards.
Quinn, a native of Havre de Grace, Maryland and a Virginia commit, helped lead John Carroll to its first ever MIAA A Conference championship last spring.
Full List of Announced Players
(Position – Hometown, High School – Commitment)
- Cade Allen – RHP, Humboldt, TN (South Gibson County HS) – Tennessee
- Easton Autrey – 1B, Corsicana, TX (Corsicana HS) – Texas
- Dylan Blomker – RHP, Albuquerque, NM (La Cueva HS) – LSU
- Blake Bowen – OF, Riverside, CA (JSerra Catholic HS) – Oregon State
- Coleton Brady – RHP, North Collins, NY (TNXL Academy) – Uncommitted
- Blake Bryant – RHP, Douglas, GA (Citizens Christian Academy) – Clemson
- Nate Davis – OF, Orlando, FL (Bishop Moore HS) – LSU
- Anthony Del Angel – IF, Rio Rancho, NM (Cleveland HS) – Oklahoma
- Sean Duncan – LHP, Port Coquitlam, BC (Terry Fox Secondary) – Vanderbilt
- Mickey Gilligan – C, Ringwood, NJ (Passaic County Tech) – Rutgers
- Alain Gomez-Gudino – C, Scottsdale, AZ (Saguaro HS) – South Carolina
- Louis Hernandez II – IF, Sanford, FL (Lake Mary HS) – Clemson
- Eli Herst – RHP, Seattle, WA (Seattle Academy) – Vanderbilt
- Bo Lowrance – IF, Greenville, SC (Christ Church Episcopal) – Virginia
- Rocco Maniscalco – IF, Oxford, AL (Oxford HS) – Uncommitted
- Jaxon Matthews – OF, Davidson, NC (Hough HS) – Clemson
- Tyler Putnam – RHP, Columbia, MO (Battle HS) – Tennessee
- Pierce Quinn – RHP, Havre de Grace, MD (John Carroll School) – Virginia
- Taytum Reeves – C, Canyon Lake, CA (Vista Murrieta HS) – Texas Tech
- Tait Reynolds – OF, Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS) – Clemson (Football & Baseball)
- Dominic Santarelli – 1B/OF, Pleasant Prairie, WI (St. Joseph HS) – Louisville
- Landon Thome – IF, Burr Ridge, IL (Nazareth Academy) – Tennessee
- Genson Veras – OF, Cooper City, FL (TNXL Academy) – Florida State
- Malachi Washington – OF, Lilburn, GA (Parkview HS) – LSU
- Cooper Webb – RHP, Spicewood, TX (Lake Travis HS) – Texas
- Grayson Willoughby – RHP, Louisville, KY (Trinity HS) – Kentucky
- Robby Zimmerman – LHP, Redondo Beach, CA (Redondo Union HS) – UCLA
Additional roster spots will be announced prior to the event.