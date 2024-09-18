Hatboro-Horsham basketball teams take part in leadership day at a local elementary school
Basketball players, from Hatboro-Horsham High School, in Horsham, Pa., members of the Hatters boys and girls squads, visited Hallowell Elementary School this week to impart some wisdom and support for Hallowell's young students.
According to a report in The Reporter newspaper, the players took part in Hallowell's "Be A Leader" Spirt Day and led the young students in various drills and games, helping develop skills in dribbling, passing, throwing and shooting. The goals was to test reflexes and athletic abilities and offer tips to help students reach their goals.
"This is a super fun teammate event where we play with others," one fifth grade student said to the newspaper. "We are learning teamwork and leadership from the basketball team."
