USA Lacrosse Announces 2026 Boys High School All-Americans From Across the Nation
USA Lacrosse has announced its High School All-Americans following the 2026 boys lacrosse season.
Below are the selections from more than 40 states:
Alabama
Bryce Mazzei, 2028, Attack, Hoover
Kaleb Lytle, 2027, Defense, Vestavia Hills
Arizona
Ryan Peitzmeier, 2026, Goalie, Brophy Prep
Eli Friedman, 2026, Midfield, Brophy Prep
Nate LaGuardia, 2026, Defense, Chandler
California (Central Coast)
Zachary Otoupal, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Los Gatos
Laird Welch, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Stevenson
California (Los Angeles/Orange County)
Auggy Long, 2026, Attack, Corona Del Mar
Tavin Russell, 2026, Attack, Foothill
Matt Fine, 2027, Attack, Loyola
Cash Ginsberg, 2026, Attack, Loyola
William “Tripp” King, 2027, Attack, Loyola
Chase Hellie, 2026, Defense, Loyola
Finn Hazelton, 2026, Midfield, Loyola
Andrew Goldman, 2027, Midfield, Loyola
Joey McNamara, 2026, Midfield, Loyola
Harper O'Hara 2026, Attack, Mater Dei
Caleb Jin, 2026, Defense, Mater Dei
Brody Booen, 2027, Attack, Santa Margarita
Austin Leonard, 2027, Defense, Santa Margarita
Carson Barber, 2027, Attack, St. Margaret's Episcopal
Andrew Toubin, 2026, Attack, St. Margaret's Episcopal
California (Northern)
Satchel Wells, 2026, Attack, Berkeley
Andrew Bogdan, 2026, Defense, De La Salle
Kellen Dunn, 2026, Attack, De La Salle
Jack Herold, 2026, Defense, Marin Catholic
Jack Mueller, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Marin Catholic
Auggie Chapman, 2026, Midfield, Marin Catholic
Tate Sedlachek, 2026, Midfield, Marin Catholic
Matthew Way, 2026, Goalie, Monte Vista
Charlie Anderson, 2027, Midfield, Redwood
California (Sacramento)
Colin Lee, 2026, Midfield, Jesuit
Reed Van Stralen, 2026, Attack, Whitney
Joe Ligas, 2026, Defense, Whitney
California (San Diego)
Tyler Sepeta, 2026, Defense, Bishops
Jack Ryan, 2026, Defense, Bishops
Tom Lowe, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Bishops
Leo Salata, 2026, Defense, Coronado
Tristan Diaz, 2026, Midfield, Granite Hills
Ford Mitchell, 2026, Defense, La Costa Canyon
Brayden Berg, 2027, Midfield, Santa Fe Christian
Harry Jacobsen, 2027, Attack, Torrey Pines
Max Wenger, 2026, Midfield, Torrey Pines
Ross Jacobsen, 2026, Midfield, Torrey Pines
California (Silicon Valley)
John Barnds, 2026, Midfield, Sacred Heart Prep
Max Ripple, 2026, Attack, St. Ignatius
Bryson Lewis, 2026, Goalie, St. Ignatius
Tanner Olrich, 2026, Midfield, St. Ignatius
Colorado
Nick Parker, 2026, Attack, Arapahoe
Nick Pangborn, 2026, Goalie, Arapahoe
Wyatt Branish, 2027, Attack, Cherry Creek
Charlie Kiefer, 2026, Defense, Cherry Creek
Kai Modica, 2026, Attack, Fairview
Mason Kelly, 2026, Attack, Grandview
Gavin Reinhart, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Legend
Amaan Cambrelen, 2026, Midfield, Legend
Quillan Gulick, 2026, Attack, Mountain Vista
Beau Rule, 2026, Defense, Mountain Vista
William Wilson, 2026, Midfield, Regis Jesuit
Ashton Hutter, 2026, Midfield, Valor Christian
Connecticut (FAA)
Joseph Rafferty, 2026, Attack, Rye Country Day
Connecticut (Public)
Ryan Thurlow, 2026, Attack, Darien
Jimmy Benedict, 2027, Defense, Darien
Bruce Hopkins, 2028, Midfield, Darien
Wes Scallen, 2026, Midfield, Darien
Fynn Mulligan, 2026, Attack, Fairfield Prep
Scout Callahan, 2026, Defense, Fairfield Prep
Michael Lawton, 2026, Goalie, Guilford
Grey Wildman, 2028, Attack, New Canaan
Andrew Hojnacki, 2028, Defense, New Canaan
Jackson Crowell, 2027, Goalie, New Canaan
John “Jack” Riccio, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, New Fairfield
Ethan Kelly, 2026, Midfield, Notre Dame
Charlie Clark, 2026, Attack, Staples
Nate Maurillo, 2027, Defense, Staples
Max Hill, 2027, Midfield, Staples
Eric Skolnick, 2026, Midfield, Staples
Connor McAndrews, 2026, Attack, Wilton
Dakotas
Mason Pederson, 2027, Attack, Fargo Davies
Delaware
Tanner Smith, 2026, Attack, Caesar Rodney
Grant Conway, 2026, Attack, Cape Henlopen
Mason Trench, 2026, Goalie, Cape Henlopen
Brenner Short, 2026, Midfield, Cape Henlopen
Ty Mackert, 2026, Attack, Milford
Brennan Nurry, 2027, Attack, Salesianum
Drew Motta, 2027, Attack, Salesianum
District of Columbia
Haden Wade, 2026, Midfield, Bullis
Drew DeMarinis, 2026, Midfield, Good Counsel
Gavin Gilmore, 2026, Midfield, Paul VI
Jayden James, 2026, Defense, St. John's
Florida (Central)
Luca Pierini, 2026, Attack, Bishop Moore
Charlie Smith, 2028, Attack, Bishop Moore
Quinn Duling, 2026, Midfield, First Academy
Tyler Mucheck, 2026, Midfield, Lake Brantley
Andrew Samaan, 2027, Attack, Lakeland Prep
Gus Moore, 2026, Attack, Winter Park
Cooper Caskey, 2026, Goalie, Winter Park
Florida (Gulf Coast)
Brock Catlin, 2027, Midfield, Canterbury
Micheal Slusar, 2026, Goalie, Community School-Naples
Isaac Lyon, 2026, Midfield, Community School-Naples
Cole Peck, 2026, Attack, Jesuit
Mickey Cohen, 2026, Attack, Lakewood Ranch
Tommy Baugher, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Manatee
Devon McGonigle, 2026, Midfield, Manatee
Landon Quaife, 2027, Defense, Mitchell
Ryson Demarest, 2026, Defense, Plant
Brody Poppa, 2026, Midfield, Sickles
Florida (Northeast)
Greer Boree, 2026, Midfield, Bolles
Robert Adams, 2026, Attack, Episcopal Jacksonville
Baylor Vu, 2026, Midfield, Ponte Vedra
JP Dolan, 2026, Midfield, Ponte Vedra
Florida (Northwest)
Aiden St. Clair, 2027, Midfield, Buchholz
Kevin Bendekovic, 2027, Attack, Oak Hall
Dominic Moreschi, 2027, Attack, Oak Hall
Pierce Hopson, 2026, Defense, Pensacola
Luke Pegher, 2026, Attack, South Walton
Florida (South)
Jack Kelleher, 2027, Attack, Benjamin
Campbell Hogan, 2026, Midfield, Benjamin
David Druhot, 2027, Attack, Jupiter
Nick Testa, 2026, Attack, St. Andrew's
Theodore Loucas, 2026, Goalie, St. Andrew's
Matteo Moran, 2026, Midfield, St. Andrew's
Connor O'Brien, 2026, Attack, St. Edward's
Florida (South Atlantic)
Adrian Navarro, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Belen Jesuit
Diego Salazar, 2026, Attack, St. Thomas Aquinas
James Finch, 2026, Attack, St. Thomas Aquinas
Jack Lancelot, 2026, Midfield , St. Thomas Aquinas
Mathew Walker, 2026, Midfield, St. Thomas Aquinas
Georgia
Kamden Clack, 2026, Attack, Buford
Drew Maloney, 2026, Midfield, Buford
Bennett Booth, 2026, Defense, Lambert
Drew Pascarella, 2026, Defense, Lambert
Patrick Roach, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Lambert
Mason Kennedy, 2028 , Defense, Lassiter
Quinn Peacock, 2026, Defense, Lassiter
William Smith, 2026, Goalie, Lassiter
Ford Diffley, 2026, Defense, Lovett
Jack Yungwirth, 2026, Goalie, Lovett
Gavin Gaertner, 2026, Midfield, Mount Paran Christian
Grant Chase, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Pace
Dean Maddux, 2026, Defense, Roswell
Linkin MIller, 2027, Midfield, Roswell
Blake O'Neal, 2027, Midfield, Roswell
Jack Dowdy, 2026, Midfield, Roswell
Kaden Parla, 2026, Attack, Roswell
Sebastian Patnubay, 2026, Attack, Starr's Mill
Corbin Henry, 2026, Defense, Walton
Munch Jones, 2026, Attack, Wesleyan
Idaho
Cody Wheeler, 2026, Attack, Rocky Mountain
Hayden Ridley, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Timberline
Illinois
Greyson Weltler, 2026, Defense, Downers Grove
Jacob Quintos, 2026, Defense, Glenbard West
Myer Allman, 2026, Midfield, Glenbard West
Giovanni Baggio, 2026, Midfield, Huntley
Crew Soldano, 2027, Midfield, Junior
Emmet Lee, 2027, Attack, Lake Forest
Fin Michael, 2026, Defense, Lake Forest
Lucas Day, 2026, Defense, Loyola
Konnor Sayer, 2026, Defense, Loyola
Cody Reilly, 2026, Midfield, Loyola
Andrew Schwitzenberg, 2026, Midfield, Loyola
Maxwell Meyer, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, St. Ignatius
Kevin Conroy, 2026, Midfield, St. Ignatius
Keaton Franzen, 2026, Attack St. Viator
Landon Vermazen, 2027, Defense, St. Viator
Gunnar Higdon, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, St. Viator
Grant Adams, 2027, Attack, Wheaton
Indiana
Ike Stitile, 2026, Attack, Carmel
Will Bates, 2026, Goalie, Carmel
E.B. Warren, 2026, Midfield, Carmel
Trigg Lee, 2026, Midfield, Cathedral
Dixon Hornsby, 2027, Midfield, Cathedral
Daniel Chang, 2028, Attack, Culver Academy
Kam Hodgson, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Culver Academy
Drake Smoter, 2028, Midfield , Culver Academy
Kyle Jenkins, 2026, Attack, Hamilton Southeastern
Kentucky
Bo Norrenbrock, 2027, Attack, Louisville Trinity
Lincoln Gumer, 2027, Midfield, Louisville Trinity
Paul Coppedge, 2027, Defense, Sayre
Will Townsend, 2027, Attack, St. Xavier
Connor Marks, 2026, Midfield, St. Xavier
Greyson Hodge, 2027, Attack, Woodford County
Parker Ishmael , 2026, Goalie, Woodford County
Louisiana (GSLL)
Hunter Diedrich, 2027, Midfield, Gulf Shores
Joseph DeLaGarza, 2026, Midfield, Spanish Fort
Louisiana (LHSLL)
Zachary Raymond, 2026, Attack, Jesuit New Orleans
Kyle Olsen, 2026, Midfield, St. Paul's
Anthony Furka, 2026, Attack, St. Thomas More
Maine
Robert Bowen, 2026, Attack, Brunswick
Joey Foley, 2026, Midfield, Deering
Hayden Davis, 2026, Attack, Falmouth
Peter Kearns, 2026, Midfield, Falmouth
Andrew Witham, 2027, Goalie, Messalonskee
Grady Hersey, 2026, Defense, Thornton
William Redfield, 2026, Goalie, Yarmouth
Nate Buchanan, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Yarmouth
Maryland (Anne Arundel County)
Wyatt Shaw, 2026, Defense, Broadneck
Will Mazcko, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Severna Park
Cameron Lewis, 2026, Midfield, Catonsville
Maryland (Baltimore County)
Max Cooper, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Dulaney
Hudson Arrup, 2026, Attack, Towson
Zach Mangiafico, 2026, Defense, Towson
Maryland (Carroll County)
Jacob Ushamirsky, 2027, Goalie, Century
Maryland (Eastern Shore)
Connor Byrne, 2026, Midfield, Kent Island
Ashton March, 2026, Attack, Stephen Decatur
Maryland (Harford County)
Caleb Canatella, 2026, Attack, Fallston
John Cooper Savelle, 2026, Defense, Fallston
Jack Hanna, 2026, Attack, Glenelg
Mason Machiran, 2026, Attack, Marriotts Ridge
Maryland (MIAA)
Brady Mollot, 2026, Attack, Archbishop Spalding
Brody Moss, 2026, Midfield, Archbishop Spalding
Jack Williams, 2026, Midfield, Calvert Hall
Hunter Metz, 2026, Attack, McDonogh
Ciaran Sweeney, 2026, Midfield, McDonogh
Maryland (Montgomery County)
Max Randazzo, 2027, Attack, Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Myles Stander, 2026, Attack, Quince Orchard
Chase Althouse, 2027, Midfield, Sherwood
Sean Sanders, 2026, Midfield, Walt Whitman
Maryland (Southern)
Liam Clark, 2026, Goalie, Huntingtown
Owen Chew, 2026, Defense, Leonardtown
Maryland (Western)
Cameron McGovern, 2027, Attack, Linganore
Zach Thayer, 2026, Goalie, Urbana
Jayden Sharper, 2026, Midfield, Urbana
Massachusetts (Central)
Beckett Heidenthal, 2026, Midfield, Grafton
Jacob Halstead, 2028, Goalie, Leominster
Silas Roy, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Oakmont Regional
Cameron Moore, 2027, Defense, Shrewsbury
Grady Cormier, 2026, Midfield, St. John's
Massachusetts (Eastern)
Ethan Fennel, 2027, Attack, Acton Box
Dan Guinee, 2027, Midfield, Andover
Kameron Tremblay, 2026, Attack, Billerica
Braden Martin, 2026, Attack, Billerica
Jackson Gearin, 2027, Midfield, Billerica
Tj Emsing, 2026, Goalie, Boston College
Jackson Ketchen, 2027, Midfield, Boston College
Owen French, 2026, Midfield, Dracut
Travis Smith, 2026, Midfield, Falmouth
Cam Mckenna, 2026, Attack, Hingham
Rex Friedholm, 2026, Attack, Lincoln Sudbury
Kevin Abair, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Lincoln Sudbury
Brady Malo, 2026, Midfield, Lincoln Sudbury
Cole Hogencamp, 2027, Attack, Mansfield
Nico Smith, 2026, Midfield, Mansfield
Sam O'Brien, 2026, Midfield, Marshfield
Eddie Breslin, 2028, Attack, Medfield
Braeden Sutton, 2026, Attack, Medfield
Ben Midura, 2027, Goalie, Milton
Tommy Farrell, 2026, Midfield, North Andover
Jake McGuirk, 2026, Attack, Norwell
Nick Casarano, 2026, Midfield, Reading
Ryan McCarthy, 2027, Attack, St. John's
Ryan Doherty, 2027, Defense, St. John's
William Crawford, 2026, Midfield, St. John's
Cooper Spence, 2026, Defense, Winchester
Andrew Mango, 2027, Midfield, Winchester
Massachusetts (Western)
Liam Grealis, 2026, Midfield, Agawam
Zach Sares, 2026, Attack, East Longmeadow
Jack Sullivan, 2027, Defense, Longmeadow
Max Zichittella, 2026, Midfield, Longmeadow
Michigan
Joseph Skoczylas, 2027, Attack, Brighton
Joe Lee, 2027, Attack, Brother Rice
Weston Curkrowski, 2027, Defense, Brother Rice
Brady Salach, 2026, Midfield, Brother Rice
Ryan Dye, 2026, Attack, Detroit Catholic Central
Travis Wasen, 2026, Goalie, Detroit Catholic Central
Nick Edwards, 2026, Midfield, Detroit Catholic Central
Luke Kramer, 2027, Midfield, Detroit Catholic Central
Mason Gal, 2026, Attack, Detroit Country Day
Rhys Kenney, 2027, Attack, Detroit Country Day
Keaton Yearago, 2026, Attack, Detroit Country Day
Bonner Upshaw, 2026, Defense, Detroit Country Day
Sam Zyskowski, 2026, Attack, East Grand Rapids
Luke Starck, 2026, Defense, East Grand Rapids
Dylan Buck, 2026, Midfield, East Grand Rapids
Alex Hoenig, 2026, Attack, Grand Ledge
Nathan Anderer, 2027, Goalie, Hartland
Andrew Maloney, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Haslett
Ethan Gregory, 2027, Attack, Rockford
Wyatt Colson, 2027, Defense, Rockford
Jax Eichbauer, 2026, Midfield , Rockford
Minnesota
Mason Van Brunt, 2026, Midfield, Bloomington Jefferson
Riley Syverson, 2026, Defense, Chanhassen
Bradley Johnson, 2026, Attack, East Ridge
Ryan Shanley, 2027, Goalie, East Ridge
Beau Simonson, 2026, Defense, Edina
Luke Seaman, 2026, Midfield, Edina
Parker Nivala, 2026, Attack, Farmington
Aiden Zimmerman, 2027, Defense, Farmington
AJ Vinar, 2026, Midfield, Farmington
Will Harris, 2027, Midfield, Farmington
Quinton Restrepo, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Minnetonka
Casey Mork, 2026, Goalie, Stillwater
Robert Appert IV, 2026, Midfield, Stillwater
Wyatt Raleigh, 2027, Attack, White Bear Lake
Missouri (Heartland (KS/MO))
Lawson Pento, 2026, Attack, Olathe Northwest
Draden Torline, 2026, Goalie, Rockhurst Jesuit
Missouri (Saint Louis)
Ethan Avery, 2026, Midfield, Chaminade
Andy Schulte, 2026, Midfield, Ladue Horton Watkins
Steele Crissman, 2026, Attack, MICDS
Ben Williams, 2026, Defense, MICDS
Justin Bishop, 2027, Midfield, MICDS
Montana
Logan Schmidt, 2026, Midfield, C.M. Russell
Grady Robinson, 2026, Attack, Glacier
Nevada
Zeke Peterson, 2028, Midfield, Bishop Manogue
Sam Kuntz, 2026, Attack, Truckee
Luke Rava, 2027, Midfield, Palo Verde
New England (Eastern)
Romeo Martinez, 2026, Goalie, Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall
Alex Dimnaku, 2027, Midfield, Phillips Andover
Finley McClintock, 2027, Midfield, Pingree
Henry Card, 2027, Midfield, Pingree
Liam Daly, 2026, Attack, Portsmouth Abbey
New England (Independent)
Mack Smink, 2026, Attack, Noble and Greenough
Ty Curry, 2026, Attack, St. Sebastian's
Landen O'Neil, 2028, Attack, Tabor
New England (Northern)
AJ Yeung, 2026, Midfield, Holderness
Noah Stevens, 2026, Midfield, New Hampton
New England (Western)
Ryan Baxter, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Brunswick
Bryce Privateer, 2026, Midfield, Choate
Cooper Brozek, 2026, Attack, Deerfield
Remi Zeitlin, 2026, Midfield, Deerfield
Griffin Cepiel, 2026, Midfield, Deerfield
Jayden Rodriguez, 2026, Attack, Loomis Chaffee
Michael Brennan, 2026, Defense, Loomis Chaffee
Ethen Fines, 2026, Attack, Williston Northampton
New Hampshire
Brycen D'Urso, 2027, Midfield, Bedford
Bennett Matthews, 2026, Midfield, Bedford
Camden Hayden, 2026, Attack, Bishop Guertin
Tyler McLeod, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Bishop Guertin
Hudson Schmitt, 2026, Midfield, Bishop Guertin
Hunter Duany, 2026, Midfield, Bishop Guertin
Matt Gormady, 2026, Attack, Pinkerton
Owen Perkins, 2027, Goalie, Pinkerton
New Jersey (Central)
Brian McCaffery, 2026, Midfield, Allentown
Emanuel Jastrzebski, 2026, Attack, Notre Dame
New Jersey (Middlesex)
Nicholas Zaneto, 2027, Goalie, St. Joseph Metuchen
Aidan Paris, 2026, Defense, St. Joseph Metuchen
New Jersey (North)
Logan Stevens, 2026, Attack, Bernards
Declan Kurdyla, 2026 Attack Bridgewater Raritan
Reid Feinstein, 2026, Goalie, Bridgewater Raritan
Nicholas Lagunowich, 2027, Attack, Chatham
Lochlan Mahoney, 2026, Defense, Chatham
Shepard Boyd, 2026, Midfield, Chatham
Chase Houser, 2026, Attack, Delbarton
Dara Corr, 2026, Defense, Delbarton
Brandon Fodor, 2027, Midfield, Delbarton
Kane Quenault, 2027, Midfield, Delbarton
Johnny Devir, 2026, Midfield, Don Bosco
AJ LoSauro, 2026, Attack, Ridgewood
Caleb Mcdowell, 2026, Defense, Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Noah Brown, 2028, Long-Stick Midfield, Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Jack Merklinger, 2027, Attack, Seton Hall Prep
Jagger Zemachson, 2027, Defense, Seton Hall Prep
James Grainger, 2026, Attack, Summit
Robbie Kievit, 2026, Goalie, Summit
Luke Gouse, 2026, Midfield, West Morris
Koby Waldman, 2027, Attack, Westfield
New Jersey (Shore)
Danny Varone, 2028, Midfield, Christian Brothers
Marcus Cermele, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Holmdel
Jack O'Reilly, 2026, Midfield, Manasquan
Luke Lydon, 2026, Attack, Rumson-Fair Haven
Danny Sullivan, 2027, Defense, Rumson-Fair Haven
Joseph Whitehouse, 2026, Midfield, Rumson-Fair Haven
New Jersey (South)
Mac Clancey, 2026, Attack, Haddonfield Memorial
Wes Canton, 2027, Goalie, Moorestown
Tyler Rotkowitz, 2026, Attack, Shawnee
Thomas McAneney, 2026, Attack, Shawnee
Brett Lundberg, 2026, Midfield, Shawnee
Sebastian Varallo, 2026, Attack, St. Augustine Prep
Christopher Marino, 2026, Midfield, St. Augustine Prep
Ryan Wodazak, 2026, Midfield, St. Augustine Prep
New York (CHSAA)
Billy Haggerty, 2026, Attack, Iona Prep
Tim Plunkett, 2026, Attack, Iona Prep
Dillon Gulotta, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Iona Prep
New York (Nassau/Suffolk Catholic)
Daniel Rooney, 2026, Attack, St. Anthony's
New York (NYC)
Anthony Gambardella, 2026, Midfield, Curtis
Cristian Rodriguez, 2026, Midfield, Frederick Douglass
Mohamed Cisse, 2026, Midfield, South Bronx Prep
Michael Communiello, 2026, Attack, Tottenville
New York (NYSAIS)
James Marra, 2026, Attack, Hackley
Spencer Spallone, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Poly Prep
New York (Section I)
Blake O'Callaghan, 2026, Goalie, John Jay
Brian Auker, 2026, Attack, Mamaroneck
Carsen Winters, 2026, Attack, Mamaroneck
Brady Smith, 2026, Defense, Mamaroneck
Will Niejadlik, 2028, Attack, Rye
Nigel Strazzini, 2026, Defense, Rye
Cameron Violante, 2027, Attack, Somers
Bret Kennedy, 2026, Defense, Somers
Hunter Mezzatesta, 2026, Goalie, Yorktown
New York (Section XI)
Luca Lattanzio, 2026, Attack, Comsewogue
Jake Casamento, 2026, Defense, Half Hollow Hills
Tommy Massaro, 2027, Midfield, Mount Sinai
Gavin O'Brien, 2027, Attack, Northport
Greyson Cabrera, 2026, Midfield, Northport
Johnny Calabria, 2027, Attack, Sachem North
Cameron James, 2026, Attack, Smithtown East
Jake Calloway, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Westhampton Beach
New York (Section II)
Lee Warren, 2027, Attack, Guilderland
Sami Chowdhrey, 2026, Attack, Niskayuna
Connor Reynolds, 2026, Defense, Niskayuna
Michael Hennessey, 2026, Attack, Shaker
Ryan Chudzinski, 2027, Defense, Shaker
New York (Section III)
Jack Wichmann, 2026, Attack, Christian Brothers Academy
Adrian Sweeney, 2027, Midfield, Cicero-North Syracuse
Caden Parker, 2026, Defense, Jamesville-Dewitt
Christopher Doshna, 2026, Attack, Marcellus
Nick Rayfield, 2026, Midfield, Marcellus
Logan DeWaters, 2026, Defense, West Genesee
New York (Section IV)
Kohl Hogue, 2027, Attack, Corning-Painted Post
Boe Briggs, 2026, Midfield, Horseheads
Quentin Getzin, 2026, Midfield, Ithaca
New York (Section V)
Grady Goodberlet, 2027, Attack, Honeoye Falls-Lima
Brodie Joyce, 2026, Attack, Penfield
Anthony (AJ) Theodorakakos, 2026, Defense, Penfield
Braden Fingar, 2026, Midfield, Penn Yan
Avery Valenti, 2026, Midfield, Pittsford
Eli Ricci, 2028, Midfield, Victor
New York (Section VI)
Ethan Mior, 2026, Attack, East Aurora
Hayden Fial, 2026, Midfield, East Aurora
Kobe Genco, 2028, Attack, Eden
Owen Wright, 2026, Attack, Orchard Park
Zack Danna, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Orchard Park
Jherek Breske, 2026, Midfield, Orchard Park
Madden Havill, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, St. Joseph Collegiate
New York (Section 8)
Michael Galgano, 2026, Defense, Farmingdale
Charlie Koester, 2026, Attack, Garden City
Andrew Dengler, 2027, Defense, Garden City
Brayden Robertiello, 2027, Midfield, Garden City
Anthony Asaro, 2027, Midfield, Garden City
Nolan Wieczorek, 2027, Attack, Massapequa
Brody Waxer, 2026, Attack, Syosset
Devin Paccione, 2026, Attack, Wantagh
Joseph Nicholson, 2026, Midfield, Wantagh
New York (Section IX)
Danny Sullivan, 2026, Attack, Cornwall
Eli Barry, 2026, Midfield, Cornwall
Landon MacDougall, 2026, Attack, Saugerties
North Carolina (Eastern)
Jay Cohn, 2026, Attack, Athens Drive
Peter Dolan, 2027, Attack, Cardinal Gibbons
Ciarin Murphy, 2026, Defense, Cardinal Gibbons
Dain Sparks, 2026, Attack, Croatan
Jacob Fedich, 2026, Defense, Green Level
Seth Popow, 2027, Midfield, Holly Springs
Reed Stack, 2026, Attack, Middle Creek
Tyler Comstock, 2026, Goalie, Middle Creek
Brett Stack, 2027, Midfield, Middle Creek
Tyson Blalock, 2026, Midfield, Millbrook
Grayson Cox, 2026, Midfield, Northwood
Barrett Swinson, 2026, Midfield, Topsail
North Carolina (Private)
Crandall Wilkins, 2026, Midfield, Charlotte Country Day
Curry Jennings, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Durham Academy
Camden Hughes, 2026, Midfield, Durham Academy
Sean Brennan, 2026, Midfield, Greensboro Day
North Carolina (Western)
Cole Stankavage, 2027, Attack, Ardrey Kell
James Hedley, 2027, Midfield, Charlotte Catholic
Jackson Hofert, 2026, Attack, Community School-Davidson
Alex Gregoloff, 2026, Midfield, Hough
Eljay Schellenberg, 2026, Attack, Lake Norman
Connor Mumford, 2026, Midfield, Lake Norman
Ben Silver, 2027, Goalie, Northern Guilford
Walker Riordon, 2027, Defense, Northwest Guilford
Tre Parrett, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Northwest Guilford
Christopher Lemons, 2026, Defense, R.J. Reynolds
Ohio (Central)
Joe Hayes, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Bishop Watterson
Shawn May, 2026, Attack, Dublin Coffman
Deangelo Nardone, 2026, Defense, Dublin Jerome
Ben Godwin, 2026, Goalie, Olentangy Liberty
Luke Backes, 2026, Midfield, Upper Arlington
Declan Ryan, 2026, Attack, Worthington Kilbourne
Ohio (North Coast)
Aidan Kavanagh, 2026, Attack, Hoover
Brycen Beyer, 2026, Midfield, Hoover
Blake Jenkins, 2027, Attack, Hudson
Joseph Cavalcanti, 2026, Defense, Hudson
Jackson Churchwell, 2026, Midfield, Hudson
Cohen Blair, 2026, Defense, Rocky River
Michael McManamon , 2026, Attack, St. Ignatius
Greyson Zupsansky, 2026, Attack, Walsh Jesuit
Kellen Bladon, 2027, Attack, Western Reserve
Hunter Harris, 2026, Attack, Western Reserve
Darcy Muegge, 2027, Midfield, Western Reserve
Logan Beery, 2026, Midfield, Wooster
Ohio (South)
Nolan Kittle, 2026, Defense, Archbishop Moeller
Kyle Harden, 2027, Defense, Loveland
Lincoln Boldizsar, 2026, Midfield, Loveland
Tyler Lupinski, 2026, Midfield, Mason
Clay Barkimer, 2027, Midfield, Milford
Spencer Stegbauer, 2026, Attack, St. Xavier
Rowdy Scheer, 2026, Defense, St. Xavier
Oregon
Owen Vance, 2026, Defense, Jesuit
Davis Dolp, 2026, Midfield, Jesuit
Colby Owen, 2027, Defense, Lakeridge
Quinn Sullivan, 2027, Attack, Oregon Episcopal
Jack Andres, 2026, Midfield, Oregon Episcopal
Marcus Hahm, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Sunset
Viggo Anderson, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, West Linn
Pennsylvania (Central)
Nathan Louie, 2026, Goalie, Hempfield
Finley Bare, 2027, Midfield, Lampeter-Strasburg
Cohen Pollock, 2027, Goalie, Lower Dauphin
Ellis Vorhis Witmer, 2026, Midfield, Manheim Township
Rece Miller, 2026, Midfield, Mechanicsburg
Nick Petrie, 2026, Attack, New Oxford
Benjamin Bucher, 2026, Midfield, Selinsgrove
Colin Gallagher, 2026, Attack, Twin Valley
Alex Crouse, 2026, Midfield, Wilson
Luke Azzanesi, 2026, Midfield, Wilson
Pennsylvania (Eastern)
Keegan Nash, 2026, Midfield, Episcopal
Jackson Orcutt, 2026, Midfield, Episcopal
Conor Morsell, 2027, Attack, Haverford School
Anthony Costa, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Haverford School
Will Trymbiski, 2026, Attack, La Salle
Cooper Heilig, 2026, Defense, La Salle
Roman Ippoldo, 2027, Goalie, La Salle
Dylan Novak, 2026, Defense, Malvern Prep
Kevin Piffath, 2026, Defense, Malvern Prep
Thomas Ploszay, 2026, Goalie, Malvern Prep
George Laskowski, 2026, Midfield, Malvern Prep
Daniel Riely, 2026, Midfield, Malvern Prep
Evan Kostack, 2026, Attack, Marple Newtown
Brad Barber, 2026, Attack, Springfield
Luke Valerio, 2026, Midfield, Springfield
Pennsylvania (Northeastern)
Jack Restino, 2026, Midfield, Allentown Central Catholic
Sean McPeek, 2027, Attack, Easton
Evan Placotaris, 2027, Midfield, Easton
Drew Shaffer, 2026, Defense, Parkland
Pennsylvania (Western)
Tucker Cullen, 2027, Attack, Fox Chapel
Eli Schwarzbach, 2026, Attack, Hampton
Grant Weaver, 2026, Attack, Mars
Max Prezioso, 2026, Attack, Mt. Lebanon
Nick Jones, 2027, Midfield, Pine Richland
John Poggi, 2026, Attack, Shady Side
Drew Welhorsky, 2026, Attack, South Fayette
Rhode Island
Max Casten, 2026, Defense, Bishop Hendricken
Lachlan Got, 2026, Attack, La Salle
Connor Kelley, 2026, Goalie, La Salle
Quincy Marino, 2026, Midfield, La Salle
Reece Chase, 2026, Attack, Moses Brown
South Carolina
Eddie Wright, 2026, Attack, Chapin
South Carolina, Aiden Hawkins, 2026, Attack, Clover
South Carolina, Jake Nicely, 2026, Midfield, Clover
South Carolina, Jamison Porterfield, 2027, Goalie, Dorman
South Carolina, Carter Kish, 2027, Midfield, Dorman
South Carolina, Sam Heroman, 2026, Defense, Hammond
South Carolina, Brooks Leland, 2026, Defense, Lucy Beckham
South Carolina, Titus Gilliam, 2026, Attack, Oceanside Collegiate
South Carolina, Cole Bradford, 2028, Midfield, Oceanside Collegiate
South Carolina, Harris Beck, 2027, Attack, Wando
Tennessee
Matthew Petterson, 2026, Attack, Brentwood
Cooper Rice, 2027, Attack, Ensworth
JA Hudson, 2026, Attack, McCallie
Henry Boyd, 2026, Midfield, McCallie
Nathan Blake, 2026, Midfield, McCallie
Joel Hobson, 2027, Goalie, Memphis University
Cade Sturdivant, 2026, Attack, Montgomery Bell
William Wade, 2026, Defense, Montgomery Bell
Jackson McGuffin, 2026, Midfield, Montgomery Bell
Texas (Central)
James Garver, 2026, Attack, Lake Travis
Harrison Kolkhorst, 2026, Defense, Lake Travis
Reuel Jaramilla, 2027, Midfield, Lake Travis
Thomas Meigs , 2026, Midfield, Lake Travis
Spencer Burke, 2026, Attack, Westlake
Jack Sinclair, 2027, Midfield, Westlake
Texas (North)
Gabriel James, 2026, Goalie, Dallas Jesuit
Wayte McKnight, 2028, Attack, Episcopal Dallas
Josh Logan, 2026, Midfield, Episcopal Dallas
Harrison Brown, 2027, Attack, Highland Park
Jackson Bond, 2026, Defense, Highland Park
Kingston Poe, 2026, Attack, Rockwall
Rocco Renda, 2026, Defense, St. Mark's
Texas (South - Houston)
Connor Molyneux, 2026, Attack, Strake Jesuit
Cody Mabry, 2026, Attack, Woodlands
Stockton Steward, 2027, Attack, Woodlands
Graysen Maher, 2027, Defense, Woodlands
Baron Sager, 2027, Midfield, Woodlands
Alek Askeroglu, 2026, Midfield, Woodlands
Utah
Beckham Horoba, 2027, Attack, Alta
Carter Terry, 2026, Attack, Bountiful
Gabriel Carrera, 2026, Attack, Brighton
Zachary Anderson, 2027, Midfield, Brighton
Pierson DeGracie, 2027, Attack, Corner Canyon
Maddox Green, 2028, Long-Stick Midfield, Corner Canyon
Dallas Mattena, 2026, Midfield, Judge Memorial Catholic
JT Rigby, 2026, Attack, Mountain Ridge
Wade Birch, 2026, Attack, Park City
Tommy Davis, 2026, Midfield, Park City
Cabell Buechner, 2026, Midfield, Skyridge
Vermont
Luke Buehler, 2026, Midfield, Champlain Valley Union
Graham Thompson, 2026, Goalie, Hartford
Logan McNulty, 2026, Attack, Middlebury Union
Jack Kelly, 2026, Defense, South Burlington
Cole Little, 2028, Midfield, Woodstock Union
Virginia (6A North)
Cole Samburg, 2026, Midfield, Langley
Cooper Williams, 2026, Midfield, Madison
Nico Williamson, 2026, Midfield, Madison
Peyton Larsen, 2026, Defense, Robinson
Nate Randles, 2027, Attack, Yorktown
Virginia (Central Public)
Sam Nylund, 2028, Attack, Cosby
Will Nylund, 2026, Defense, Cosby
Ben Rader, 2026, Attack, Douglas Freeman
Evan Diers, 2027, Attack, Douglas Freeman
Douglas Lumpkin, 2028, Goalie, Douglas Freeman
Virginia (Loudoun County)
Nate Woodward, 2026 , Midfield, Riverside
Mark Lawrence, 2027, Midfield, Stone Bridge
Nolan Markey, 2026, Midfield, Woodgrove
Virginia (Lynchburg)
Landry McCall, 2027, Attack, E.C. Glass
William Hooper, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, E.C. Glass
Ronnie Frith, 2026, Defense, Salem
Virginia (Prince William County)
Zachary Stinchon, 2027, Attack, Battlefield
Braden Doyle, 2026, Attack, Forest Park
Virginia (Private)
Owen Hargrave, 2026, Attack , Catholic
Henry Brost, 2026, Goalie, Collegiate
Davis Wheeler , 2026, Defense, St. Anne's-Belfield
Cort Reidenouer, 2026, Midfield, St. Anne's-Belfield
Bowan Ireland, 2027, Midfield, St. Christopher's
Virginia (Tidewater)
Grey Schlicher, 2026, Midfield, Floyd E. Kellam
Nolan Plunkett, 2026, Midfield, Frank W. Cox
Graham Siegel , 2027, Midfield, Tabb
Washington State
Broden Hampson, 2026, Defense, Bothell
Jayden Gravseth, 2026, Attack, Curtis
Will Torrone, 2026, Midfield, Curtis
Aiden Santini, 2026, Attack, Eastlake
Landon Johnson, 2026, Attack, Eastlake
Grayson Michl, 2026, Defense, Glacier Peak
Iden Najera, 2026, Midfield, Kamiakin
Erik Roggenbauer, 2026, Midfield, Lewis & Clark
Liam Mumford, 2027, Attack, Mount Si
Nolynd Cook, 2026, Midfield, Richland
Win Chandler, 2026, Defense, Seattle Prep
Beckett Archer, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Seattle Prep
Kai Sokolowski, 2026, Midfield, Shorecrest
Hudson Smith, 2026, Attack, Snohomish
West Virginia
Anthony Corwin, 2026, Midfield, Fairmont Senior
Luke Quigley, 2026, Attack, Morgantown
Charles Peters, 2026, Defense, Morgantown
Wisconsin
Owen Koch, 2026, Attack, Edgewood
Sawyer Punzel, 2026, Midfield, Janesville Craig
Nick Garvey, 2026, Attack, Kettle Moraine
Evan Ginsch, 2026, Defense, Mukwonago
Reshawn Vaughn, 2026, Defense, Neenah
Kaito Mikkelson, 2026, Midfield, Oregon
Justin Sawicki, 2026, Midfield, Waunakee
Wyoming
Noah McKinney, 2026, Defense, Jackson Hole
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to kevlsmittie@gmail.com.Follow KevLSmittie