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High School

USA Lacrosse Announces 2026 Boys High School All-Americans From Across the Nation

The annual selections recognize the nation's top boys high school lacrosse players, with honorees representing more than 40 states and regional associations.
Kevin L. Smith|
Tavin Russell of FootHill (California) is one of more than 600 All-Americans named by USA Lacrosse this week.
Tavin Russell of FootHill (California) is one of more than 600 All-Americans named by USA Lacrosse this week. | Tavin Russell

USA Lacrosse has announced its High School All-Americans following the 2026 boys lacrosse season.

Below are the selections from more than 40 states:

Alabama

Bryce Mazzei, 2028, Attack, Hoover

Kaleb Lytle, 2027, Defense, Vestavia Hills

Arizona

Ryan Peitzmeier, 2026, Goalie, Brophy Prep

Eli Friedman, 2026, Midfield, Brophy Prep

Nate LaGuardia, 2026, Defense, Chandler

California (Central Coast)

Zachary Otoupal, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Los Gatos

Laird Welch, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Stevenson

California (Los Angeles/Orange County)

Auggy Long, 2026, Attack, Corona Del Mar

Tavin Russell, 2026, Attack, Foothill

Matt Fine, 2027, Attack, Loyola

Cash Ginsberg, 2026, Attack, Loyola

William “Tripp” King, 2027, Attack, Loyola

Chase Hellie, 2026, Defense, Loyola

Finn Hazelton, 2026, Midfield, Loyola

Andrew Goldman, 2027, Midfield, Loyola

Joey McNamara, 2026, Midfield, Loyola

Harper O'Hara 2026, Attack, Mater Dei

Caleb Jin, 2026, Defense, Mater Dei

Brody Booen, 2027, Attack, Santa Margarita

Austin Leonard, 2027, Defense, Santa Margarita

Carson Barber, 2027, Attack, St. Margaret's Episcopal

Andrew Toubin, 2026, Attack, St. Margaret's Episcopal

California (Northern)

Satchel Wells, 2026, Attack, Berkeley

Andrew Bogdan, 2026, Defense, De La Salle

Kellen Dunn, 2026, Attack, De La Salle

Jack Herold, 2026, Defense, Marin Catholic

Jack Mueller, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Marin Catholic

Auggie Chapman, 2026, Midfield, Marin Catholic

Tate Sedlachek, 2026, Midfield, Marin Catholic

Matthew Way, 2026, Goalie, Monte Vista

Charlie Anderson, 2027, Midfield, Redwood

California (Sacramento)

Colin Lee, 2026, Midfield, Jesuit

Reed Van Stralen, 2026, Attack, Whitney

Joe Ligas, 2026, Defense, Whitney

California (San Diego)

Tyler Sepeta, 2026, Defense, Bishops

Jack Ryan, 2026, Defense, Bishops

Tom Lowe, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Bishops

Leo Salata, 2026, Defense, Coronado

Tristan Diaz, 2026, Midfield, Granite Hills

Ford Mitchell, 2026, Defense, La Costa Canyon

Brayden Berg, 2027, Midfield, Santa Fe Christian

Harry Jacobsen, 2027, Attack, Torrey Pines

Max Wenger, 2026, Midfield, Torrey Pines

Ross Jacobsen, 2026, Midfield, Torrey Pines

California (Silicon Valley)

John Barnds, 2026, Midfield, Sacred Heart Prep

Max Ripple, 2026, Attack, St. Ignatius

Bryson Lewis, 2026, Goalie, St. Ignatius

Tanner Olrich, 2026, Midfield, St. Ignatius

Colorado

Nick Parker, 2026, Attack, Arapahoe

Nick Pangborn, 2026, Goalie, Arapahoe

Wyatt Branish, 2027, Attack, Cherry Creek

Charlie Kiefer, 2026, Defense, Cherry Creek

Kai Modica, 2026, Attack, Fairview

Mason Kelly, 2026, Attack, Grandview

Gavin Reinhart, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Legend

Amaan Cambrelen, 2026, Midfield, Legend

Quillan Gulick, 2026, Attack, Mountain Vista

Beau Rule, 2026, Defense, Mountain Vista

William Wilson, 2026, Midfield, Regis Jesuit

Ashton Hutter, 2026, Midfield, Valor Christian

Connecticut (FAA)

Joseph Rafferty, 2026, Attack, Rye Country Day

Connecticut (Public)

Ryan Thurlow, 2026, Attack, Darien

Jimmy Benedict, 2027, Defense, Darien

Bruce Hopkins, 2028, Midfield, Darien

Wes Scallen, 2026, Midfield, Darien

Fynn Mulligan, 2026, Attack, Fairfield Prep

Scout Callahan, 2026, Defense, Fairfield Prep

Michael Lawton, 2026, Goalie, Guilford

Grey Wildman, 2028, Attack, New Canaan

Andrew Hojnacki, 2028, Defense, New Canaan

Jackson Crowell, 2027, Goalie, New Canaan

John “Jack” Riccio, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, New Fairfield

Ethan Kelly, 2026, Midfield, Notre Dame

Charlie Clark, 2026, Attack, Staples

Nate Maurillo, 2027, Defense, Staples

Max Hill, 2027, Midfield, Staples

Eric Skolnick, 2026, Midfield, Staples

Connor McAndrews, 2026, Attack, Wilton

Dakotas

Mason Pederson, 2027, Attack, Fargo Davies

Delaware

Tanner Smith, 2026, Attack, Caesar Rodney

Grant Conway, 2026, Attack, Cape Henlopen

Mason Trench, 2026, Goalie, Cape Henlopen

Brenner Short, 2026, Midfield, Cape Henlopen

Ty Mackert, 2026, Attack, Milford

Brennan Nurry, 2027, Attack, Salesianum

Drew Motta, 2027, Attack, Salesianum

District of Columbia

Haden Wade, 2026, Midfield, Bullis

Drew DeMarinis, 2026, Midfield, Good Counsel

Gavin Gilmore, 2026, Midfield, Paul VI

Jayden James, 2026, Defense, St. John's

Florida (Central)

Luca Pierini, 2026, Attack, Bishop Moore

Charlie Smith, 2028, Attack, Bishop Moore

Quinn Duling, 2026, Midfield, First Academy

Tyler Mucheck, 2026, Midfield, Lake Brantley

Andrew Samaan, 2027, Attack, Lakeland Prep

Gus Moore, 2026, Attack, Winter Park

Cooper Caskey, 2026, Goalie, Winter Park

Florida (Gulf Coast)

Brock Catlin, 2027, Midfield, Canterbury

Micheal Slusar, 2026, Goalie, Community School-Naples

Isaac Lyon, 2026, Midfield, Community School-Naples

Cole Peck, 2026, Attack, Jesuit

Mickey Cohen, 2026, Attack, Lakewood Ranch

Tommy Baugher, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Manatee

Devon McGonigle, 2026, Midfield, Manatee

Landon Quaife, 2027, Defense, Mitchell

Ryson Demarest, 2026, Defense, Plant

Brody Poppa, 2026, Midfield, Sickles

Florida (Northeast)

Greer Boree, 2026, Midfield, Bolles

Robert Adams, 2026, Attack, Episcopal Jacksonville

Baylor Vu, 2026, Midfield, Ponte Vedra

JP Dolan, 2026, Midfield, Ponte Vedra

Florida (Northwest)

Aiden St. Clair, 2027, Midfield, Buchholz

Kevin Bendekovic, 2027, Attack, Oak Hall

Dominic Moreschi, 2027, Attack, Oak Hall

Pierce Hopson, 2026, Defense, Pensacola

Luke Pegher, 2026, Attack, South Walton

Florida (South)

Jack Kelleher, 2027, Attack, Benjamin

Campbell Hogan, 2026, Midfield, Benjamin

David Druhot, 2027, Attack, Jupiter

Nick Testa, 2026, Attack, St. Andrew's

Theodore Loucas, 2026, Goalie, St. Andrew's

Matteo Moran, 2026, Midfield, St. Andrew's

Connor O'Brien, 2026, Attack, St. Edward's

Florida (South Atlantic)

Adrian Navarro, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Belen Jesuit

Diego Salazar, 2026, Attack, St. Thomas Aquinas

James Finch, 2026, Attack, St. Thomas Aquinas

Jack Lancelot, 2026, Midfield , St. Thomas Aquinas

Mathew Walker, 2026, Midfield, St. Thomas Aquinas

Georgia

Kamden Clack, 2026, Attack, Buford

Drew Maloney, 2026, Midfield, Buford

Bennett Booth, 2026, Defense, Lambert

Drew Pascarella, 2026, Defense, Lambert

Patrick Roach, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Lambert

Mason Kennedy, 2028 , Defense, Lassiter

Quinn Peacock, 2026, Defense, Lassiter

William Smith, 2026, Goalie, Lassiter

Ford Diffley, 2026, Defense, Lovett

Jack Yungwirth, 2026, Goalie, Lovett

Gavin Gaertner, 2026, Midfield, Mount Paran Christian

Grant Chase, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Pace

Dean Maddux, 2026, Defense, Roswell

Linkin MIller, 2027, Midfield, Roswell

Blake O'Neal, 2027, Midfield, Roswell

Jack Dowdy, 2026, Midfield, Roswell

Kaden Parla, 2026, Attack, Roswell

Sebastian Patnubay, 2026, Attack, Starr's Mill

Corbin Henry, 2026, Defense, Walton

Munch Jones, 2026, Attack, Wesleyan

Idaho

Cody Wheeler, 2026, Attack, Rocky Mountain

Hayden Ridley, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Timberline

Illinois

Greyson Weltler, 2026, Defense, Downers Grove

Jacob Quintos, 2026, Defense, Glenbard West

Myer Allman, 2026, Midfield, Glenbard West

Giovanni Baggio, 2026, Midfield, Huntley

Crew Soldano, 2027, Midfield, Junior

Emmet Lee, 2027, Attack, Lake Forest

Fin Michael, 2026, Defense, Lake Forest

Lucas Day, 2026, Defense, Loyola

Konnor Sayer, 2026, Defense, Loyola

Cody Reilly, 2026, Midfield, Loyola

Andrew Schwitzenberg, 2026, Midfield, Loyola

Maxwell Meyer, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, St. Ignatius

Kevin Conroy, 2026, Midfield, St. Ignatius

Keaton Franzen, 2026, Attack St. Viator

Landon Vermazen, 2027, Defense, St. Viator

Gunnar Higdon, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, St. Viator

Grant Adams, 2027, Attack, Wheaton

Indiana

Ike Stitile, 2026, Attack, Carmel

Will Bates, 2026, Goalie, Carmel

E.B. Warren, 2026, Midfield, Carmel

Trigg Lee, 2026, Midfield, Cathedral

Dixon Hornsby, 2027, Midfield, Cathedral

Daniel Chang, 2028, Attack, Culver Academy

Kam Hodgson, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Culver Academy

Drake Smoter, 2028, Midfield , Culver Academy

Kyle Jenkins, 2026, Attack, Hamilton Southeastern

Kentucky

Bo Norrenbrock, 2027, Attack, Louisville Trinity

Lincoln Gumer, 2027, Midfield, Louisville Trinity

Paul Coppedge, 2027, Defense, Sayre

Will Townsend, 2027, Attack, St. Xavier

Connor Marks, 2026, Midfield, St. Xavier

Greyson Hodge, 2027, Attack, Woodford County

Parker Ishmael , 2026, Goalie, Woodford County

Louisiana (GSLL)

Hunter Diedrich, 2027, Midfield, Gulf Shores

Joseph DeLaGarza, 2026, Midfield, Spanish Fort

Louisiana (LHSLL)

Zachary Raymond, 2026, Attack, Jesuit New Orleans

Kyle Olsen, 2026, Midfield, St. Paul's

Anthony Furka, 2026, Attack, St. Thomas More

Maine

Robert Bowen, 2026, Attack, Brunswick

Joey Foley, 2026, Midfield, Deering

Hayden Davis, 2026, Attack, Falmouth

Peter Kearns, 2026, Midfield, Falmouth

Andrew Witham, 2027, Goalie, Messalonskee

Grady Hersey, 2026, Defense, Thornton

William Redfield, 2026, Goalie, Yarmouth

Nate Buchanan, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Yarmouth

Maryland (Anne Arundel County)

Wyatt Shaw, 2026, Defense, Broadneck

Will Mazcko, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Severna Park

Cameron Lewis, 2026, Midfield, Catonsville

Maryland (Baltimore County)

Max Cooper, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Dulaney

Hudson Arrup, 2026, Attack, Towson

Zach Mangiafico, 2026, Defense, Towson

Maryland (Carroll County)

Jacob Ushamirsky, 2027, Goalie, Century

Maryland (Eastern Shore)

Connor Byrne, 2026, Midfield, Kent Island

Ashton March, 2026, Attack, Stephen Decatur

Maryland (Harford County)

Caleb Canatella, 2026, Attack, Fallston

John Cooper Savelle, 2026, Defense, Fallston

Jack Hanna, 2026, Attack, Glenelg

Mason Machiran, 2026, Attack, Marriotts Ridge

Maryland (MIAA)

Brady Mollot, 2026, Attack, Archbishop Spalding

Brody Moss, 2026, Midfield, Archbishop Spalding

Jack Williams, 2026, Midfield, Calvert Hall

Hunter Metz, 2026, Attack, McDonogh

Ciaran Sweeney, 2026, Midfield, McDonogh

Maryland (Montgomery County)

Max Randazzo, 2027, Attack, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Myles Stander, 2026, Attack, Quince Orchard

Chase Althouse, 2027, Midfield, Sherwood

Sean Sanders, 2026, Midfield, Walt Whitman

Maryland (Southern)

Liam Clark, 2026, Goalie, Huntingtown

Owen Chew, 2026, Defense, Leonardtown

Maryland (Western)

Cameron McGovern, 2027, Attack, Linganore

Zach Thayer, 2026, Goalie, Urbana

Jayden Sharper, 2026, Midfield, Urbana

Massachusetts (Central)

Beckett Heidenthal, 2026, Midfield, Grafton

Jacob Halstead, 2028, Goalie, Leominster

Silas Roy, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Oakmont Regional

Cameron Moore, 2027, Defense, Shrewsbury

Grady Cormier, 2026, Midfield, St. John's

Massachusetts (Eastern)

Ethan Fennel, 2027, Attack, Acton Box

Dan Guinee, 2027, Midfield, Andover

Kameron Tremblay, 2026, Attack, Billerica

Braden Martin, 2026, Attack, Billerica

Jackson Gearin, 2027, Midfield, Billerica

Tj Emsing, 2026, Goalie, Boston College

Jackson Ketchen, 2027, Midfield, Boston College

Owen French, 2026, Midfield, Dracut

Travis Smith, 2026, Midfield, Falmouth

Cam Mckenna, 2026, Attack, Hingham

Rex Friedholm, 2026, Attack, Lincoln Sudbury

Kevin Abair, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Lincoln Sudbury

Brady Malo, 2026, Midfield, Lincoln Sudbury

Cole Hogencamp, 2027, Attack, Mansfield

Nico Smith, 2026, Midfield, Mansfield

Sam O'Brien, 2026, Midfield, Marshfield

Eddie Breslin, 2028, Attack, Medfield

Braeden Sutton, 2026, Attack, Medfield

Ben Midura, 2027, Goalie, Milton

Tommy Farrell, 2026, Midfield, North Andover

Jake McGuirk, 2026, Attack, Norwell

Nick Casarano, 2026, Midfield, Reading

Ryan McCarthy, 2027, Attack, St. John's

Ryan Doherty, 2027, Defense, St. John's

William Crawford, 2026, Midfield, St. John's

Cooper Spence, 2026, Defense, Winchester

Andrew Mango, 2027, Midfield, Winchester

Massachusetts (Western)

Liam Grealis, 2026, Midfield, Agawam

Zach Sares, 2026, Attack, East Longmeadow

Jack Sullivan, 2027, Defense, Longmeadow

Max Zichittella, 2026, Midfield, Longmeadow

Michigan

Joseph Skoczylas, 2027, Attack, Brighton

Joe Lee, 2027, Attack, Brother Rice

Weston Curkrowski, 2027, Defense, Brother Rice

Brady Salach, 2026, Midfield, Brother Rice

Ryan Dye, 2026, Attack, Detroit Catholic Central

Travis Wasen, 2026, Goalie, Detroit Catholic Central

Nick Edwards, 2026, Midfield, Detroit Catholic Central

Luke Kramer, 2027, Midfield, Detroit Catholic Central

Mason Gal, 2026, Attack, Detroit Country Day

Rhys Kenney, 2027, Attack, Detroit Country Day

Keaton Yearago, 2026, Attack, Detroit Country Day

Bonner Upshaw, 2026, Defense, Detroit Country Day

Sam Zyskowski, 2026, Attack, East Grand Rapids

Luke Starck, 2026, Defense, East Grand Rapids

Dylan Buck, 2026, Midfield, East Grand Rapids

Alex Hoenig, 2026, Attack, Grand Ledge

Nathan Anderer, 2027, Goalie, Hartland

Andrew Maloney, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Haslett

Ethan Gregory, 2027, Attack, Rockford

Wyatt Colson, 2027, Defense, Rockford

Jax Eichbauer, 2026, Midfield , Rockford

Minnesota

Mason Van Brunt, 2026, Midfield, Bloomington Jefferson

Riley Syverson, 2026, Defense, Chanhassen

Bradley Johnson, 2026, Attack, East Ridge

Ryan Shanley, 2027, Goalie, East Ridge

Beau Simonson, 2026, Defense, Edina

Luke Seaman, 2026, Midfield, Edina

Parker Nivala, 2026, Attack, Farmington

Aiden Zimmerman, 2027, Defense, Farmington

AJ Vinar, 2026, Midfield, Farmington

Will Harris, 2027, Midfield, Farmington

Quinton Restrepo, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Minnetonka

Casey Mork, 2026, Goalie, Stillwater

Robert Appert IV, 2026, Midfield, Stillwater

Wyatt Raleigh, 2027, Attack, White Bear Lake

Missouri (Heartland (KS/MO))

Lawson Pento, 2026, Attack, Olathe Northwest

Draden Torline, 2026, Goalie, Rockhurst Jesuit

Missouri (Saint Louis)

Ethan Avery, 2026, Midfield, Chaminade

Andy Schulte, 2026, Midfield, Ladue Horton Watkins

Steele Crissman, 2026, Attack, MICDS

Ben Williams, 2026, Defense, MICDS

Justin Bishop, 2027, Midfield, MICDS

Montana

Logan Schmidt, 2026, Midfield, C.M. Russell

Grady Robinson, 2026, Attack, Glacier

Nevada

Zeke Peterson, 2028, Midfield, Bishop Manogue

Sam Kuntz, 2026, Attack, Truckee

Luke Rava, 2027, Midfield, Palo Verde

New England (Eastern)

Romeo Martinez, 2026, Goalie, Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall

Alex Dimnaku, 2027, Midfield, Phillips Andover

Finley McClintock, 2027, Midfield, Pingree

Henry Card, 2027, Midfield, Pingree

Liam Daly, 2026, Attack, Portsmouth Abbey

New England (Independent)

Mack Smink, 2026, Attack, Noble and Greenough

Ty Curry, 2026, Attack, St. Sebastian's

Landen O'Neil, 2028, Attack, Tabor

New England (Northern)

AJ Yeung, 2026, Midfield, Holderness

Noah Stevens, 2026, Midfield, New Hampton

New England (Western)

Ryan Baxter, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Brunswick

Bryce Privateer, 2026, Midfield, Choate

Cooper Brozek, 2026, Attack, Deerfield

Remi Zeitlin, 2026, Midfield, Deerfield

Griffin Cepiel, 2026, Midfield, Deerfield

Jayden Rodriguez, 2026, Attack, Loomis Chaffee

Michael Brennan, 2026, Defense, Loomis Chaffee

Ethen Fines, 2026, Attack, Williston Northampton

New Hampshire

Brycen D'Urso, 2027, Midfield, Bedford

Bennett Matthews, 2026, Midfield, Bedford

Camden Hayden, 2026, Attack, Bishop Guertin

Tyler McLeod, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Bishop Guertin

Hudson Schmitt, 2026, Midfield, Bishop Guertin

Hunter Duany, 2026, Midfield, Bishop Guertin

Matt Gormady, 2026, Attack, Pinkerton

Owen Perkins, 2027, Goalie, Pinkerton

New Jersey (Central)

Brian McCaffery, 2026, Midfield, Allentown

Emanuel Jastrzebski, 2026, Attack, Notre Dame

New Jersey (Middlesex)

Nicholas Zaneto, 2027, Goalie, St. Joseph Metuchen

Aidan Paris, 2026, Defense, St. Joseph Metuchen

New Jersey (North)

Logan Stevens, 2026, Attack, Bernards

Declan Kurdyla, 2026 Attack Bridgewater Raritan

Reid Feinstein, 2026, Goalie, Bridgewater Raritan

Nicholas Lagunowich, 2027, Attack, Chatham

Lochlan Mahoney, 2026, Defense, Chatham

Shepard Boyd, 2026, Midfield, Chatham

Chase Houser, 2026, Attack, Delbarton

Dara Corr, 2026, Defense, Delbarton

Brandon Fodor, 2027, Midfield, Delbarton

Kane Quenault, 2027, Midfield, Delbarton

Johnny Devir, 2026, Midfield, Don Bosco

AJ LoSauro, 2026, Attack, Ridgewood

Caleb Mcdowell, 2026, Defense, Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Noah Brown, 2028, Long-Stick Midfield, Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Jack Merklinger, 2027, Attack, Seton Hall Prep

Jagger Zemachson, 2027, Defense, Seton Hall Prep

James Grainger, 2026, Attack, Summit

Robbie Kievit, 2026, Goalie, Summit

Luke Gouse, 2026, Midfield, West Morris

Koby Waldman, 2027, Attack, Westfield

New Jersey (Shore)

Danny Varone, 2028, Midfield, Christian Brothers

Marcus Cermele, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Holmdel

Jack O'Reilly, 2026, Midfield, Manasquan

Luke Lydon, 2026, Attack, Rumson-Fair Haven

Danny Sullivan, 2027, Defense, Rumson-Fair Haven

Joseph Whitehouse, 2026, Midfield, Rumson-Fair Haven

New Jersey (South)

Mac Clancey, 2026, Attack, Haddonfield Memorial

Wes Canton, 2027, Goalie, Moorestown

Tyler Rotkowitz, 2026, Attack, Shawnee

Thomas McAneney, 2026, Attack, Shawnee

Brett Lundberg, 2026, Midfield, Shawnee

Sebastian Varallo, 2026, Attack, St. Augustine Prep

Christopher Marino, 2026, Midfield, St. Augustine Prep

Ryan Wodazak, 2026, Midfield, St. Augustine Prep

New York (CHSAA)

Billy Haggerty, 2026, Attack, Iona Prep

Tim Plunkett, 2026, Attack, Iona Prep

Dillon Gulotta, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Iona Prep

New York (Nassau/Suffolk Catholic)

Daniel Rooney, 2026, Attack, St. Anthony's

New York (NYC)

Anthony Gambardella, 2026, Midfield, Curtis

Cristian Rodriguez, 2026, Midfield, Frederick Douglass

Mohamed Cisse, 2026, Midfield, South Bronx Prep

Michael Communiello, 2026, Attack, Tottenville

New York (NYSAIS)

James Marra, 2026, Attack, Hackley

Spencer Spallone, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Poly Prep

New York (Section I)

Blake O'Callaghan, 2026, Goalie, John Jay

Brian Auker, 2026, Attack, Mamaroneck

Carsen Winters, 2026, Attack, Mamaroneck

Brady Smith, 2026, Defense, Mamaroneck

Will Niejadlik, 2028, Attack, Rye

Nigel Strazzini, 2026, Defense, Rye

Cameron Violante, 2027, Attack, Somers

Bret Kennedy, 2026, Defense, Somers

Hunter Mezzatesta, 2026, Goalie, Yorktown

New York (Section XI)

Luca Lattanzio, 2026, Attack, Comsewogue

Jake Casamento, 2026, Defense, Half Hollow Hills

Tommy Massaro, 2027, Midfield, Mount Sinai

Gavin O'Brien, 2027, Attack, Northport

Greyson Cabrera, 2026, Midfield, Northport

Johnny Calabria, 2027, Attack, Sachem North

Cameron James, 2026, Attack, Smithtown East

Jake Calloway, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Westhampton Beach

New York (Section II)

Lee Warren, 2027, Attack, Guilderland

Sami Chowdhrey, 2026, Attack, Niskayuna

Connor Reynolds, 2026, Defense, Niskayuna

Michael Hennessey, 2026, Attack, Shaker

Ryan Chudzinski, 2027, Defense, Shaker

New York (Section III)

Jack Wichmann, 2026, Attack, Christian Brothers Academy

Adrian Sweeney, 2027, Midfield, Cicero-North Syracuse

Caden Parker, 2026, Defense, Jamesville-Dewitt

Christopher Doshna, 2026, Attack, Marcellus

Nick Rayfield, 2026, Midfield, Marcellus

Logan DeWaters, 2026, Defense, West Genesee

New York (Section IV)

Kohl Hogue, 2027, Attack, Corning-Painted Post

Boe Briggs, 2026, Midfield, Horseheads

Quentin Getzin, 2026, Midfield, Ithaca

New York (Section V)

Grady Goodberlet, 2027, Attack, Honeoye Falls-Lima

Brodie Joyce, 2026, Attack, Penfield

Anthony (AJ) Theodorakakos, 2026, Defense, Penfield

Braden Fingar, 2026, Midfield, Penn Yan

Avery Valenti, 2026, Midfield, Pittsford

Eli Ricci, 2028, Midfield, Victor

New York (Section VI)

Ethan Mior, 2026, Attack, East Aurora

Hayden Fial, 2026, Midfield, East Aurora

Kobe Genco, 2028, Attack, Eden

Owen Wright, 2026, Attack, Orchard Park

Zack Danna, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Orchard Park

Jherek Breske, 2026, Midfield, Orchard Park

Madden Havill, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, St. Joseph Collegiate

New York (Section 8)

Michael Galgano, 2026, Defense, Farmingdale

Charlie Koester, 2026, Attack, Garden City

Andrew Dengler, 2027, Defense, Garden City

Brayden Robertiello, 2027, Midfield, Garden City

Anthony Asaro, 2027, Midfield, Garden City

Nolan Wieczorek, 2027, Attack, Massapequa

Brody Waxer, 2026, Attack, Syosset

Devin Paccione, 2026, Attack, Wantagh

Joseph Nicholson, 2026, Midfield, Wantagh

New York (Section IX)

Danny Sullivan, 2026, Attack, Cornwall

Eli Barry, 2026, Midfield, Cornwall

Landon MacDougall, 2026, Attack, Saugerties

North Carolina (Eastern)

Jay Cohn, 2026, Attack, Athens Drive

Peter Dolan, 2027, Attack, Cardinal Gibbons

Ciarin Murphy, 2026, Defense, Cardinal Gibbons

Dain Sparks, 2026, Attack, Croatan

Jacob Fedich, 2026, Defense, Green Level

Seth Popow, 2027, Midfield, Holly Springs

Reed Stack, 2026, Attack, Middle Creek

Tyler Comstock, 2026, Goalie, Middle Creek

Brett Stack, 2027, Midfield, Middle Creek

Tyson Blalock, 2026, Midfield, Millbrook

Grayson Cox, 2026, Midfield, Northwood

Barrett Swinson, 2026, Midfield, Topsail

North Carolina (Private)

Crandall Wilkins, 2026, Midfield, Charlotte Country Day

Curry Jennings, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Durham Academy

Camden Hughes, 2026, Midfield, Durham Academy

Sean Brennan, 2026, Midfield, Greensboro Day

North Carolina (Western)

Cole Stankavage, 2027, Attack, Ardrey Kell

James Hedley, 2027, Midfield, Charlotte Catholic

Jackson Hofert, 2026, Attack, Community School-Davidson

Alex Gregoloff, 2026, Midfield, Hough

Eljay Schellenberg, 2026, Attack, Lake Norman

Connor Mumford, 2026, Midfield, Lake Norman

Ben Silver, 2027, Goalie, Northern Guilford

Walker Riordon, 2027, Defense, Northwest Guilford

Tre Parrett, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Northwest Guilford

Christopher Lemons, 2026, Defense, R.J. Reynolds

Ohio (Central)

Joe Hayes, 2027, Long-Stick Midfield, Bishop Watterson

Shawn May, 2026, Attack, Dublin Coffman

Deangelo Nardone, 2026, Defense, Dublin Jerome

Ben Godwin, 2026, Goalie, Olentangy Liberty

Luke Backes, 2026, Midfield, Upper Arlington

Declan Ryan, 2026, Attack, Worthington Kilbourne

Ohio (North Coast)

Aidan Kavanagh, 2026, Attack, Hoover

Brycen Beyer, 2026, Midfield, Hoover

Blake Jenkins, 2027, Attack, Hudson

Joseph Cavalcanti, 2026, Defense, Hudson

Jackson Churchwell, 2026, Midfield, Hudson

Cohen Blair, 2026, Defense, Rocky River

Michael McManamon , 2026, Attack, St. Ignatius

Greyson Zupsansky, 2026, Attack, Walsh Jesuit

Kellen Bladon, 2027, Attack, Western Reserve

Hunter Harris, 2026, Attack, Western Reserve

Darcy Muegge, 2027, Midfield, Western Reserve

Logan Beery, 2026, Midfield, Wooster

Ohio (South)

Nolan Kittle, 2026, Defense, Archbishop Moeller

Kyle Harden, 2027, Defense, Loveland

Lincoln Boldizsar, 2026, Midfield, Loveland

Tyler Lupinski, 2026, Midfield, Mason

Clay Barkimer, 2027, Midfield, Milford

Spencer Stegbauer, 2026, Attack, St. Xavier

Rowdy Scheer, 2026, Defense, St. Xavier

Oregon

Owen Vance, 2026, Defense, Jesuit

Davis Dolp, 2026, Midfield, Jesuit

Colby Owen, 2027, Defense, Lakeridge

Quinn Sullivan, 2027, Attack, Oregon Episcopal

Jack Andres, 2026, Midfield, Oregon Episcopal

Marcus Hahm, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Sunset

Viggo Anderson, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, West Linn

Pennsylvania (Central)

Nathan Louie, 2026, Goalie, Hempfield

Finley Bare, 2027, Midfield, Lampeter-Strasburg

Cohen Pollock, 2027, Goalie, Lower Dauphin

Ellis Vorhis Witmer, 2026, Midfield, Manheim Township

Rece Miller, 2026, Midfield, Mechanicsburg

Nick Petrie, 2026, Attack, New Oxford

Benjamin Bucher, 2026, Midfield, Selinsgrove

Colin Gallagher, 2026, Attack, Twin Valley

Alex Crouse, 2026, Midfield, Wilson

Luke Azzanesi, 2026, Midfield, Wilson

Pennsylvania (Eastern)

Keegan Nash, 2026, Midfield, Episcopal

Jackson Orcutt, 2026, Midfield, Episcopal

Conor Morsell, 2027, Attack, Haverford School

Anthony Costa, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Haverford School

Will Trymbiski, 2026, Attack, La Salle

Cooper Heilig, 2026, Defense, La Salle

Roman Ippoldo, 2027, Goalie, La Salle

Dylan Novak, 2026, Defense, Malvern Prep

Kevin Piffath, 2026, Defense, Malvern Prep

Thomas Ploszay, 2026, Goalie, Malvern Prep

George Laskowski, 2026, Midfield, Malvern Prep

Daniel Riely, 2026, Midfield, Malvern Prep

Evan Kostack, 2026, Attack, Marple Newtown

Brad Barber, 2026, Attack, Springfield

Luke Valerio, 2026, Midfield, Springfield

Pennsylvania (Northeastern)

Jack Restino, 2026, Midfield, Allentown Central Catholic

Sean McPeek, 2027, Attack, Easton

Evan Placotaris, 2027, Midfield, Easton

Drew Shaffer, 2026, Defense, Parkland

Pennsylvania (Western)

Tucker Cullen, 2027, Attack, Fox Chapel

Eli Schwarzbach, 2026, Attack, Hampton

Grant Weaver, 2026, Attack, Mars

Max Prezioso, 2026, Attack, Mt. Lebanon

Nick Jones, 2027, Midfield, Pine Richland

John Poggi, 2026, Attack, Shady Side

Drew Welhorsky, 2026, Attack, South Fayette

Rhode Island

Max Casten, 2026, Defense, Bishop Hendricken

Lachlan Got, 2026, Attack, La Salle

Connor Kelley, 2026, Goalie, La Salle

Quincy Marino, 2026, Midfield, La Salle

Reece Chase, 2026, Attack, Moses Brown

South Carolina

Eddie Wright, 2026, Attack, Chapin

South Carolina, Aiden Hawkins, 2026, Attack, Clover

South Carolina, Jake Nicely, 2026, Midfield, Clover

South Carolina, Jamison Porterfield, 2027, Goalie, Dorman

South Carolina, Carter Kish, 2027, Midfield, Dorman

South Carolina, Sam Heroman, 2026, Defense, Hammond

South Carolina, Brooks Leland, 2026, Defense, Lucy Beckham

South Carolina, Titus Gilliam, 2026, Attack, Oceanside Collegiate

South Carolina, Cole Bradford, 2028, Midfield, Oceanside Collegiate

South Carolina, Harris Beck, 2027, Attack, Wando

Tennessee

Matthew Petterson, 2026, Attack, Brentwood

Cooper Rice, 2027, Attack, Ensworth

JA Hudson, 2026, Attack, McCallie

Henry Boyd, 2026, Midfield, McCallie

Nathan Blake, 2026, Midfield, McCallie

Joel Hobson, 2027, Goalie, Memphis University

Cade Sturdivant, 2026, Attack, Montgomery Bell

William Wade, 2026, Defense, Montgomery Bell

Jackson McGuffin, 2026, Midfield, Montgomery Bell

Texas (Central)

James Garver, 2026, Attack, Lake Travis

Harrison Kolkhorst, 2026, Defense, Lake Travis

Reuel Jaramilla, 2027, Midfield, Lake Travis

Thomas Meigs , 2026, Midfield, Lake Travis

Spencer Burke, 2026, Attack, Westlake

Jack Sinclair, 2027, Midfield, Westlake

Texas (North)

Gabriel James, 2026, Goalie, Dallas Jesuit

Wayte McKnight, 2028, Attack, Episcopal Dallas

Josh Logan, 2026, Midfield, Episcopal Dallas

Harrison Brown, 2027, Attack, Highland Park

Jackson Bond, 2026, Defense, Highland Park

Kingston Poe, 2026, Attack, Rockwall

Rocco Renda, 2026, Defense, St. Mark's

Texas (South - Houston)

Connor Molyneux, 2026, Attack, Strake Jesuit

Cody Mabry, 2026, Attack, Woodlands

Stockton Steward, 2027, Attack, Woodlands

Graysen Maher, 2027, Defense, Woodlands

Baron Sager, 2027, Midfield, Woodlands

Alek Askeroglu, 2026, Midfield, Woodlands

Utah

Beckham Horoba, 2027, Attack, Alta

Carter Terry, 2026, Attack, Bountiful

Gabriel Carrera, 2026, Attack, Brighton

Zachary Anderson, 2027, Midfield, Brighton

Pierson DeGracie, 2027, Attack, Corner Canyon

Maddox Green, 2028, Long-Stick Midfield, Corner Canyon

Dallas Mattena, 2026, Midfield, Judge Memorial Catholic

JT Rigby, 2026, Attack, Mountain Ridge

Wade Birch, 2026, Attack, Park City

Tommy Davis, 2026, Midfield, Park City

Cabell Buechner, 2026, Midfield, Skyridge

Vermont

Luke Buehler, 2026, Midfield, Champlain Valley Union

Graham Thompson, 2026, Goalie, Hartford

Logan McNulty, 2026, Attack, Middlebury Union

Jack Kelly, 2026, Defense, South Burlington

Cole Little, 2028, Midfield, Woodstock Union

Virginia (6A North)

Cole Samburg, 2026, Midfield, Langley

Cooper Williams, 2026, Midfield, Madison

Nico Williamson, 2026, Midfield, Madison

Peyton Larsen, 2026, Defense, Robinson

Nate Randles, 2027, Attack, Yorktown

Virginia (Central Public)

Sam Nylund, 2028, Attack, Cosby

Will Nylund, 2026, Defense, Cosby

Ben Rader, 2026, Attack, Douglas Freeman

Evan Diers, 2027, Attack, Douglas Freeman

Douglas Lumpkin, 2028, Goalie, Douglas Freeman

Virginia (Loudoun County)

Nate Woodward, 2026 , Midfield, Riverside

Mark Lawrence, 2027, Midfield, Stone Bridge

Nolan Markey, 2026, Midfield, Woodgrove

Virginia (Lynchburg)

Landry McCall, 2027, Attack, E.C. Glass

William Hooper, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, E.C. Glass

Ronnie Frith, 2026, Defense, Salem

Virginia (Prince William County)

Zachary Stinchon, 2027, Attack, Battlefield

Braden Doyle, 2026, Attack, Forest Park

Virginia (Private)

Owen Hargrave, 2026, Attack , Catholic

Henry Brost, 2026, Goalie, Collegiate

Davis Wheeler , 2026, Defense, St. Anne's-Belfield

Cort Reidenouer, 2026, Midfield, St. Anne's-Belfield

Bowan Ireland, 2027, Midfield, St. Christopher's

Virginia (Tidewater)

Grey Schlicher, 2026, Midfield, Floyd E. Kellam

Nolan Plunkett, 2026, Midfield, Frank W. Cox

Graham Siegel , 2027, Midfield, Tabb

Washington State

Broden Hampson, 2026, Defense, Bothell

Jayden Gravseth, 2026, Attack, Curtis

Will Torrone, 2026, Midfield, Curtis

Aiden Santini, 2026, Attack, Eastlake

Landon Johnson, 2026, Attack, Eastlake

Grayson Michl, 2026, Defense, Glacier Peak

Iden Najera, 2026, Midfield, Kamiakin

Erik Roggenbauer, 2026, Midfield, Lewis & Clark

Liam Mumford, 2027, Attack, Mount Si

Nolynd Cook, 2026, Midfield, Richland

Win Chandler, 2026, Defense, Seattle Prep

Beckett Archer, 2026, Long-Stick Midfield, Seattle Prep

Kai Sokolowski, 2026, Midfield, Shorecrest

Hudson Smith, 2026, Attack, Snohomish

West Virginia

Anthony Corwin, 2026, Midfield, Fairmont Senior

Luke Quigley, 2026, Attack, Morgantown

Charles Peters, 2026, Defense, Morgantown

Wisconsin

Owen Koch, 2026, Attack, Edgewood

Sawyer Punzel, 2026, Midfield, Janesville Craig

Nick Garvey, 2026, Attack, Kettle Moraine

Evan Ginsch, 2026, Defense, Mukwonago

Reshawn Vaughn, 2026, Defense, Neenah

Kaito Mikkelson, 2026, Midfield, Oregon

Justin Sawicki, 2026, Midfield, Waunakee

Wyoming

Noah McKinney, 2026, Defense, Jackson Hole

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Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to kevlsmittie@gmail.com.

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