NXT LVL Soccer Showcase Day 2 Standouts
COLONIE, N.Y – Matthew Addai, the superstar from Ghana, turned heads Saturday night as Pennington School (N.J.) pulled away from Hoosac School (N.Y.) in a clash of Prep Top 15 programs.
Addai is only a junior, and he highlights the list of Saturday standouts from the NXT LVL Showcase, a national high school soccer showcase event that features most of the nation’s top prep programs:
BEST XI
FORWARDS
Maximo Born, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio), ‘26: Born had a goal and one assist in Western Reserve Academy’s victory. He holds major college offers, and was certainly one of the top performers of the day.
Telmo Reino Perez, South Kent School (Conn.), ‘26: The native of Spain scored Saturday, meaning he netted all four of South Kent’s goals over the weekend. He’s simply a dynamic player that likes to go to goal.
MIDFIELDERS
Matthew Addai, Pennington School (N.J.), ‘27: The major college prospect from Ghana displayed exceptional speed and talent on Saturday. He was certainly one, if not the, most dynamic player on the day. He also scored one of Pennington’s goals.
Mencos Christopher, Mount St. Charles (R.I.), ‘26: Christopher completely ran the midfield for an impressive Mount St. Charles team, and hit a heck of a shot for the game-winner. He’s a great leader and held things together in a 1-0 victory.
Sandro Cunningham, Pennington School (N.J.), ‘28: Cunningham dropped a bit deeper than usual to get the ball and he was still active in the attack while helping the backs.
Hamish Riddell, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘26: The Bucknell commit was the top player on the field in Northwood’s come-from-behind win over Kimball Union Academy. He won about 90 percent of his 1v1s and the team’s winning goal was set up by one of his crosses.
DEFENDERS
Micalah Clarke, Phelps School (Pa.), ‘26: Clarke was a dominant player in the back as Phelps School limited FC Florida Prep to a lone second-half goal. He is a hard tackler.
Evan Muto, Hill School (Pa.), ‘26: Might have been the best player on the field in a highly competitive clash with Hotchkiss. Usually a midfielder, Muto moved to center back following an injury to a teammate.
Caio Fernando Pras, RMPUS U19 (Canada), ‘26: The native of Brazil is a tough defender, makes a strong last-line of defense player. He also got involved in the offense, scoring the team’s first goal.
Edward Wilkey, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), ‘26: He won individual battles as a center back, but pushed forward to score the team’s first goal of the day.
GOALKEEPER
John Coleman, Bergen Catholic (N.J.), ‘27: Coleman delivered a penalty kick save to help Bergen Catholic salvage a scoreless draw with Westtown School (Pa.).
Other Saturday Standouts
F: Antony Alexis, Hoosac School (N.Y.), ‘26: Alexis is back on the list of standouts for the second straight day. He created several scoring opportunities for Hoosac in a highly entertaining match with Pennington School (N.J.).
M Matteo Azzarello, Phelps School (Pa.), ‘26: The post-grad scored a goal, and it was deserved. Throughout the match, he demonstrated a high work rate, committed few turnovers, and delivered great passes.
M: Frankie Burns, Bergen Catholic (N.J.), ‘27: Part of a strong junior class at Bergen Catholic, Burns was the first to the ball several times.
M: Luca Clausse, Combine Academy (N.C.), ‘26: The post-grad from France scored twice in Combine’s win over South Kent School (Conn.). He can play as a 10 or an 11, and spent time in both spots Saturday. He is very composed in front of goal.
M: Juan Delgado, Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), ‘26: A native of Spain, Delgado set up two goals and scored one as Choate rolled to a victory. He has a way of directing play in the midfield.
D: Sidy Drame, South Bronx (N.Y.), ‘26: Drame was solid in the back in both matches and didn’t get beat. In addition, he netted one of the team’s three goals on the day.
M: Hudson Dwyer, Hotchkiss School (Conn.), ‘28: Only a sophomore, Dwyer moved the ball well and controlled the tempo for Hotchkiss. He basically orchestrated everything Hotchkiss was able to do.
GK: Tommy Gill, Hill School (Pa.), ‘27: Gill was strong in the air and made some vital saves in 1v1 situations.
M: Enzo Han, St. Andrew’s College (Canada), ‘27: He sparked the offense and, according to his coach, “solved every problem” in the middle of the field.
W: Thomas Hardouin, RMPUS U19 (Canada), ‘26: One of several Brazilians on the RMPUS roster, Hardouin is fast and technical. He has outstanding 1v1 skills.
GK: Colin Harkleroad, Pennington School (N.J.), ‘26: Harkleroad controlled the back line while recording a shutout against a very talented Hoosac School (N.Y.).
F: Joshua Henriques, St. Andrew’s College (Canada), ‘26: Henriques was effective in holding up play and he is intelligent on the ball. He also scored a goal.
D: Nathan Hikspoors, Bridgton Academy (Maine), ‘26: The versatile center back makes the list for the second straight night. He played as a wing back and created havoc for his opponents.
CM/CD: Ashton Khory, Northwood School (N.Y.), ‘26: He showed a different gear Saturday night to help Northwood to a win. He came off the bench to spark the team’s rally.
CB: Rory McConnon, Kimball Union Academy (N.H.), ‘26: Played a key role in the defense, helping contain Northwood’s attack.
M: Anthony Mensah Jr., South Bronx (N.Y.), ‘26: His composure allowed him to move the ball forward efficiently.
CM: Leo Miranda, Avon Old Farms (Conn.), ‘26: He was all over the field for Avon Old Farms. His play was rewarded when he got to take the penalty kick and converted what proved to be the game-winner in a 2-1 decision over Bridgton Academy (Maine).
CM: Milan Moutinho, RMPUS U19 (Canada), ‘26: He managed the game well from the central midfield position.
D: Luca Oggionni, High Mowing School (N.H.), ‘26: The Italian native anchored High Mowing’s defense, showing composure on the ball and excellent distribution.
D: Heitor Okoye, Hoosac School (N.Y.), ‘26: The Brazilian native was difficult to beat, provided steady support to his fellow defenders, and consistently anticipated plays.
D: Carl Ombajin, Bergen Catholic (N.J.), ‘27: He creates out of the back and is very smooth on the ball.
CB: Daniel Panait, Kimball Union Academy (N.H.), ‘26: The Canadian helped Kimball Union build out of the back.
D: Breyden Perez, St. Andrew’s School (R.I.), ‘26: For the second straight day, Perez made the list of standouts. He organized the field from the back line.
GK: Brennan Restorick, Western Reserve Academy (Ohio), ‘26: He had a penalty kick save and a few big saves during the match to help Western Reserve to a victory.
CM/CAM: Gus Shapiro, Pennington School (N.J.), ‘27: Another youthful standout on a talented,, young Pennington squad. His play led to a pair of assists. He’s a box-to-box midfielder with a big engine.
LB: Shawnn Stark, Hotchkiss School (Conn.), ‘26: Stark is an aggressive tackler, and he was able to get up and down the flank.
D: Li-Yann Vongsavanh, Combine Academy (N.C.), ‘26: The post-grad from France was a solid performer in the back.