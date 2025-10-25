High School

California High School Football How Top 25 State Football Teams Fared - Oct. 24 2025

Six elite California teams go down, five in surprising fashion with the regular season finishing up soon

Sierra Canyon remained undefeated with its fifth shutout of the season.
Sierra Canyon Trailblazers vs Downey Vikings - Sep 12, 2025. Sierra Canyon remained undefeated with its fifth shutout of the season. / Rene Morales

More upsets hit California in the next-to-last week of the season in most regions of the State on Friday.

Six teams dropped games from the High School On SI Top 25 list, including four teams who lost to unranked teams.

Those included two squads from the San Diego Section: No. 9 Lincoln-San Diego and No. 16 Carlsbad to previously ranked Cathedral Catholic and La Costa Canyon, respectively.

Other Top 25 teams to lose were No. 11 Servite (to No. 1 St. John Bosco), No. 8 Los Alamitos (to Servite), No 12 Murrieta Valley (to Vista Murrieta) and No. 17 Damien (to Chino Hills).

Next week will be the last of the regular season in the San Diego, Southern, Los Angeles, Central and Sac-Joaquin Sections. The other five — Central Coast, San Francisco, Oakland, North Coast and Northern — will finish up the first week of November.

With 1-2 weeks left in the regular season, here is how California's elite handled business on Oct. 23-25.

HOW CALIFORNIA TOP 25 FARED (10-24-2025)
(Records up to date)

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-0) 

Final: St. John Bosco 42, Servite 0

2. SIERRA CANYON (9-0)

Final: Sierra Canyon 40, Bishop Amat 0

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-1)

Final: Centennial 59, Norco 49

4. MISSION VIEJO (8-1)

Final: Mission Viejo 37, Edison 20

5. DE LA SALLE (8-0)

Final: De La Salle 56, San Ramon Valley 7

6. SANTA MARGARITA (6-3)

Final: Santa Margarita 28, Orange Lutheran 7

7. MATER DEI (6-2)

Final: Mater Dei 40, JSerra Catholic 7

8. LOS ALAMITOS (8-1)

Final: San Clemente 28, Los Alamitos 9

9. LINCOLN-SAN DIEGO (7-2)

Final: Cathedral Catholic 42, Lincoln 33

10. FOLSOM (8-1)

Final: Folsom 42, Jesuit 7

11. SERVITE (5-4)

Final: St. John Bosco 42, Servite 0

12. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-3)

Final: Vista Murrieta 42, Murrieta Valley 35

13. LEUZINGER (7-1)

Final: Leuzinger 27, Mira Costa 14

14. RIORDAN-SAN FRANCISC0 (8-0) 

Final: Riordan 35, Bellarmine 13

15. CORONA DEL MAR (9-0)

Final: Corona del Mar 47, Tesoro 8

16. CARLSBAD (8-1)

Final: La Costa Canyon 50, Carlsbad 22

17. DAMIEN (7-2)

Final: Chino Hills 27, Damien 19

18. CHAPARRAL (5-4)

Final: Chaparral 61, Roosevelt 23

19. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-2)

Final: San Juan Hills 28, Villa Park 10

20. BEAUMONT (7-2) 

Final: Beaumont 56, Citrus Valley 3

21. PACIFICA-OXNARD (9-0)

Final: Pacifica 42, Simi Valley 20

22. PITTSBURG (7-1)

Final: Pittsburg 51, Deer Valley 0

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-4)

Final: Rancho cCucamonga 41, Etiwanda 7

24. MISSION HILLS (8-1)

Final: Mission Hills 56, Rancho Bernardo 0

25. MANTECA (9-0)

Final: Manteca 43, Patterson 7

