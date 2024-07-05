Jeff Tedford, Fresno State land two Bay Area high school quarterbacks
Fresno State recruits the Bay Area well, especially the skill positions.
Three of their latest top players now in the NFL — quarterback Jake Haener (Saints) and running backs Jordan Mims (Saints) and Ronnie Rivers (Rams) — all hailed from the Bay.
Now two of their top future quarterbacks recently made their commitments in Brayden Turner (from Monte Vista-Danville) and Jonathan Craft (James Logan-Union City).
Turner hails from the same high school as Haener, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 draft after completing 731 of 1,072 passes for 9,113 yards at Fresno State in three seasons with 67 touchdowns.
Turner and Haener actually trained together the day after the incoming Monte Vista senior committed on June 18. According to Jackson Moore of BarkBoard.com, the two have a great relationship.
"I think he's a great guy, a great quarter and a really good guy to learn from," Turner told Moore. "There is obviously an expectation of me going to Fresno State because of what Jake did there."
Turner said he's not worried about expectations of being the next Haener — at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he's built completely different than the Drew Brees build of Haener.
Last season, Turner completed 148 of 248 passes for 2,134 yards and 19 touchdowns. He handed the ball often to Julian McMahan, who rushed 187 times for 1,113 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games. McMahan, the state's No. 73 recruit, is headed to Washington and a third Mustang, tight end Kellan Ford, the state's No. 39 recruit, is committed to Arizona.
Craft (6-2, 180) is a completely different type of build and quarterback than Turner. The incoming Logan senior, who had other offers from Northern Arizona and Portland State, is fleet and definitely a dual threat. He threw for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns, while rushing four four touchdowns.
Craft a sprinter and jumper on the Logan track and field team, finished sixth in the state in the long jump with a mark of 23 feet 2.25 inches. His best mark on the season was 23-6.25.
Both Craft and Turner are considered 3-star prospects with Craft ranked the No. 171th top 2025 recruit in the state and Turner No. 137.
The Bulldogs, who went 9-4 last season and 5-0 out of conference, return incumbent starter Mikey Keene at quarterback along with Jayden Mandal and Joshua Wood, also signal callers on scholarship.