'Make It, Take It' Coming to Girls Flag Football According to New Rules Release by the NFHS

New possession option for trailing teams headlines eight approved changes as girls flag football continues its rapid nationwide growth.

Gary Adornato

Rutherford plays in the first-ever flag football game in Bay County at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026. Mosley would go on to win the game 20-0. / Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

High school flag football is getting its own version of “make it, take it.”

A Comeback Rule Built for Drama

In the most significant update from the NFHS Flag Football Rules Committee’s annual meeting, teams that are trailing will now have the option to keep the ball after a successful try, taking over on fourth down from their own 20-yard line instead of surrendering possession.

The high-risk, high-reward decision mirrors the onside kick in tackle football and is designed to create late-game comeback opportunities.

“Following thorough experimentation in multiple states, the committee is excited to introduce flag football’s version of an onside kick,” said committee chair Tyler Cerimeli of the Arizona Interscholastic Association. “This will allow a team that is trailing the opportunity to run a high-risk play in order to retain possession and facilitate a potential comeback.”

Safety Rule Creates Field-Position Swing

Another key change impacts play after a safety.

Beginning in 2026-27, the team that gives up the safety will punt from its own 20-yard line, rather than the scoring team automatically taking possession at the 30.

NFHS officials said the adjustment:

  • Rewards the defense with stronger field position
  • Aligns more closely with tackle football rules

More Flexibility for Teams and States

The committee also approved several structural updates to help the sport grow at the state level.

New field size option

States can now choose a 300-by-160-foot field, adding flexibility for facilities with limited space.

Instant replay in state finals

State associations will have the option to use replay in postseason games only.

Playing short-handed

Teams must still start with seven players, but can continue with as few as five if injuries or disqualifications occur.

Timeouts, Hurdling and Ball Security

Several rules focus on game management and player safety.

  • Timeouts increased from two to three per half
  • Hurdling officially defined to clarify an existing illegal-contact foul
  • Stripping the ball by punching or grabbing prohibited, tightening possession rules

Explosive Growth Nationwide

The rules updates arrive as girls flag football continues its rapid expansion across the country.

According to the latest NFHS participation survey:

  • 68,847 girls are playing the sport
  • 2,736 schools now field teams

Currently:

  • 17 states have sanctioned girls flag football
  • Six more will vote on sanctioning in 2026
  • 15 others are running pilot programs

Louisiana is set to become the next fully sanctioned state in 2027.

A Sport Still Writing Its Playbook

With participation numbers climbing and more states adding championships, the latest rules changes reflect a sport that is quickly evolving from emerging to established.

And with the new “make it, take it” possession option, late-game strategy — and the potential for dramatic finishes — just got a whole lot more interesting.

Published
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

