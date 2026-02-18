'Make It, Take It' Coming to Girls Flag Football According to New Rules Release by the NFHS
High school flag football is getting its own version of “make it, take it.”
A Comeback Rule Built for Drama
In the most significant update from the NFHS Flag Football Rules Committee’s annual meeting, teams that are trailing will now have the option to keep the ball after a successful try, taking over on fourth down from their own 20-yard line instead of surrendering possession.
The high-risk, high-reward decision mirrors the onside kick in tackle football and is designed to create late-game comeback opportunities.
“Following thorough experimentation in multiple states, the committee is excited to introduce flag football’s version of an onside kick,” said committee chair Tyler Cerimeli of the Arizona Interscholastic Association. “This will allow a team that is trailing the opportunity to run a high-risk play in order to retain possession and facilitate a potential comeback.”
Safety Rule Creates Field-Position Swing
Another key change impacts play after a safety.
Beginning in 2026-27, the team that gives up the safety will punt from its own 20-yard line, rather than the scoring team automatically taking possession at the 30.
NFHS officials said the adjustment:
- Rewards the defense with stronger field position
- Aligns more closely with tackle football rules
More Flexibility for Teams and States
The committee also approved several structural updates to help the sport grow at the state level.
New field size option
States can now choose a 300-by-160-foot field, adding flexibility for facilities with limited space.
Instant replay in state finals
State associations will have the option to use replay in postseason games only.
Playing short-handed
Teams must still start with seven players, but can continue with as few as five if injuries or disqualifications occur.
Timeouts, Hurdling and Ball Security
Several rules focus on game management and player safety.
- Timeouts increased from two to three per half
- Hurdling officially defined to clarify an existing illegal-contact foul
- Stripping the ball by punching or grabbing prohibited, tightening possession rules
Explosive Growth Nationwide
The rules updates arrive as girls flag football continues its rapid expansion across the country.
According to the latest NFHS participation survey:
- 68,847 girls are playing the sport
- 2,736 schools now field teams
Currently:
- 17 states have sanctioned girls flag football
- Six more will vote on sanctioning in 2026
- 15 others are running pilot programs
Louisiana is set to become the next fully sanctioned state in 2027.
A Sport Still Writing Its Playbook
With participation numbers climbing and more states adding championships, the latest rules changes reflect a sport that is quickly evolving from emerging to established.
And with the new “make it, take it” possession option, late-game strategy — and the potential for dramatic finishes — just got a whole lot more interesting.