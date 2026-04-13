New York Jets Flag Elite 14U Flag Football Team Makes History with 3 Players Headed to US National Tryouts

USA Football’s National Team Development Program initially named an 18-athlete roster, for a training-camp tryout at California’s Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, later this month. In May, that group will be narrowed to 12 players and six alternates who will represent the United States at the Junior International Cup in Los Angeles this summer. Among that group are three players from the first year New York Jets U14 flag football team.

The Jets headed to training came are Razalia Colter, Myla Ramos and Kaitlyn Richards.

Razalia Colter: Twin Talent from Ewing

Colter, a 13-year-old athlete from Ewing, N.J., has been playing flag since she was seven years old. She and her identical twin sister Aviyani both play for Jets Flag Elite.

“I am lucky to have an identical twin sister to share the field with,” she said. “Helping to grow the sport is an amazing experience. I have prayed and worked hard for this opportunity and can’t wait to get out on the field with my team.”

Their father played football at the same age, which she credits as the spark for her interest in the sport. Colter also draws inspiration from several elite flag football players who have represented their national teams at the highest international levels, including Izzy Geraci, Diana Flores, Ashley Klam, London Jenkins, and Vanita Krouch.

Myla Ramos: QB/DB from Massachusetts

Ramos, a 13-year-old quarterback and defensive back from Woburn, Mass., started playing flag at age three when it was still a new sport in her area. “I think it’s an amazing opportunity to be a part of something as big and as special as the USA team and I am just excited to be a part of it,” Ramos said.

Her most inspiring female athlete is Amaya Moreno, widely-regarded as the No. 1 high school girls flag football player in the nation

Kaitlyn Richards: Versatile Playmaker from South Jersey

Richards, a 14-year-old wide receiver and defensive back from Clayton, N.J., began playing tackle football before switching to flag during the offseason. She later moved into travel flag and joined Jets Flag Elite. “I am so thankful for the opportunity that I was given to represent the USA 15U team,” Richards said. “I am ready to show the world why I am one of the best in girls flag football.”

She added, “USA Football is the highest level in flag football. It is well structured, the coaching staff is very professional and relatable. I can’t wait to spend time with them and my new teammates in the upcoming months.” Richards looks up to WNBA star A’ja Wilson and track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson off the field, and studies various football players, including former Heisman Trophy winner and current NFL two-way position standout Travis Hunter, on the field.

About Jets Flag Elite

Founded in May 2025, Jets Flag Elite is the official girls flag football travel team of the New York Jets. Competing in high school–aged 5-on-5 tournaments at the local, regional, and national levels, the team features top talent from through the Northeast. Its mission is to support, elevate, and empower girls in flag football by providing opportunities to train and compete at a more professional level, while building connections with the Jets organization.

The Jets, with help from presenting partner Fathead, cover all expenses including travel, hotels, coaching, gear, equipment, facility time, tryouts and tournament fees. That support has paid off quickly. The 13U team won the Youth Flag Football World Championship in Orlando in February, beating nearly 1,000 teams. The 14U squad went 6-0 to claim the iFlag Youth World Championship in Tampa in January.