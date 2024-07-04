Hylton Stubbs commits to Miami (FL); Hurricanes nab 4-star safety from Jacksonville

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Hylton Stubbs has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 195 S from Jacksonville, FL chose the Hurricanes over Florida



Was previously Committed to USC



“We bringing them 2000-2004 vibes back to Coral Gables #GoCanes🙌🏾”… pic.twitter.com/JUoQoues5j