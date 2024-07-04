Hylton Stubbs commits to Miami (FL); Hurricanes nab 4-star safety from Jacksonville
It's been a hugh week of recruiting for Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes.
On the 4th of July, the 'U' went ahead and added arguably one of the top Class of 2025 safeties out of the Sunshine State.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Mandarin senior safety Hylton Stubbs is committing to Miami (FL) over Florida and a host of other schools chasing after his services. Stubbs, a 4-star safety according to 247Sports, was previously a University of Southern California commitment, but decommitted back on June 27th.
In the 2023 campaign, Stubbs in 15 games for Mandarin, the junior safety tallied 97 tackles, 8.5 went for a loss, six interceptions, six passes batted away, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and two fumble forces for Class 4M state finalist Mustangs.
The safety also has offers from schools like Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Troy, UCF, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl